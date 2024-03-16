Clare remain in promotion hunt while Leitrim upset Laois

CLARE REMAIN IN the hunt to bounce back up to Division Two of the Allianz League after they did what they needed to do against Antrim this afternoon, holding on to record an 0-15 to 0-12 win over the resilient Saffrons.

It should have been much more comfortable for Mark Fitzgerald’s side, who kicked off with three points from Ciarán Downes and built up an 0-9 to 0-3 lead by half-time. A straight red card for Antrim midfielder Colm McLarnon, issued for an off the ball strike on Gavin Murray, ensured they also had an extra man for the remaining 30 minutes, and could have had a goal too from Joe McGann, but for an excellent save from Michael Byrne.

They did kick the next two points, but Patrick McBride got Antrim’s resurgence up and running with the three scores, and Antrim will wonder what might have been if Ryan McQuillan’s late shot had dipped a couple of feet lower.

Clare will now travel to Newry next weekend with promotion on the table, regardless of how Down fare in Mullingar tomorrow.

Sligo are out of the hunt after they failed to close out a late lead against Offaly, eventually settling for an 0-13 to 1-10 home draw with the Faithful men, who are in the driving seat in their bid to stay ahead of Limerick and Wicklow and avoid the drop.

A Nigel Dunne point saved Offaly in the dying moments of this key Division Three game.

Offaly led at the break by two points at 1-6 to 0-7, their goal coming from an Anton Sullivan penalty. Sligo scored the opening four points of the second half and had their visitors reeling. Sean Carrabine was central to the home side’s attack, finishing with a total of four points.

With ten minutes remaining Sligo led by 0-13 to 1-8. It was Nigel Dunne and Keith O’Neill to the rescue as Offaly drew level with five left in injury time. Neither team could find the cutting edge necessary to win it at the end.

Limerick’s two-year wait for a win in the league continues, as they were condemned to relegation at Aughrim, with Wicklow giving themselves a fighting chance of staying up thanks to an 0-9 to 0-8 win over the Munster county.

Wicklow won this game in the first half, when they played into the wind and still led by 0-6 to 0-2, with DCU forward Kevin Quinn leading their attack.

Limerick were transformed in the second half but left it too late. Oisín McGraynor’s point for Wicklow made it 0-9 to 0-6 going into stoppage time, and while James Naughton and the impressive Bryan Nix pointed for Limerick, the equaliser they needed eluded them.

In Division Four, Laois are still not assured of promotion, following Leitrim’s outstanding 0-17 to 1-13 comeback win at Portlaoise today.

The game remained goalless at halftime despite Leitrim coming close on three separate occasions. Laois led at the break by four points, a Shaun Fitzpatrick point increasing the difference to two scores right before the break.

After a Conor Heffernan point for Laois made it 0-10 to 0-5, Leitrim scored three without reply from Ryan O’Rourke (2) and Darragh Rooney. Two more from goalkeeper O’Donnell and Ryan O’Rourke sandwiched a Mark Barry point as Leitrim grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.

With the game now level, Laois responded well with a goal from Paul Kingston but it wasn’t enough in the end as Leitrim dug deep and pushed on through Ryan O’Rourke, Paul Keaney and Barry McNulty to win it at the death.

Elsewhere, London recorded their first win of the league season with victory over struggling Waterford. Oran Kerr, who ended the game with 1-2, managed the game’s only goal to help seal a vital win for London.

With the half-time score at 0-6 to 0-5 in favour of London, Waterford would rue a first-half missed penalty from Alan Dunwoody. Waterford were later reduced to fourteen men with London ahead by 0-12 to 0-11 and minutes to go.

The game was tight up until this point but Kerr’s goal, followed by a Liam Gallagher free gave London some much needed breathing room near the end.

It finished in McGovern Park 1-13 to 0-11 in favour of London who will be delighted to get their first win on the board.

At Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford beat Carlow by 0-14 to 0-8 in what was essentially a promotion eliminator.

Neither team tore out of the blocks in this one but Longford did grow into the game quicker than their visitors. They kicked four consecutive points to lead 0-6 to 0-3 at the break.

Ruairí Harkin scored straight after the restart showing Longford’s intent. It took over 20 minutes for Carlow to manage another score, coming from Jordan Morrissey. Darren Gallagher impressed with three points in a row from dead balls, putting Longford six points to the good.

Carlow pushed for a goal and nearly got two in the dying minutes but for the heroics of Liam Hughes and Ryan Moffett. Jamie Clarke then pointed a guilt-edged goal chance to end their scoring before two more Longford points from Mimnagh and Reynolds widened the final scoreline further for the home side.