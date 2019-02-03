This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 February, 2019
Late drama all round as Down secure smash-and-grab win while Longford and Offaly share the spoils

Elsewhere, there were wins for Derry, Limerick, Wexford and Leitrim.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 7:02 PM
44 minutes ago 1,423 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4475012
Down star Caolan Mooney.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Down star Caolan Mooney.
Down star Caolan Mooney.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DOWN RATTLED THE net at the the death to secure their first points of their National Football League campaign while Longford and Offaly shared the spoils in this afternoon’s two Division 3 clashes.

Caolan Mooney was the hero as the former AFL player hit the back of the net in the fifth minute of injury time in Down’s smash-and-grab 1-12 to 1-10 win over Sligo. It was a manic final few minutes as the Yeats county looked home and hosed before their top scorer, Pat Hughes, saw red in the 68th minute.

It seemed that they may still hang on at Connolly Park but Mooney’s 1-2 was pivotal in the end as the Ulster side got their 2019 up and running.

Elsewhere, Bernard Allen held his nerve to nail a 70th-minute free and earn Offaly a share of the spoils on the road as their Pearse Park clash with Longford finished on a scoreline of 1-9 to 0-6.

John Maughan’s reign as Faithful boss began with an agonising defeat to Westmeath last weekend but things went slightly better this time around for the ex-Mayo manager.

In Division 4 there were wins for Derry, Limerick, Wexford and Leitrim.

Terry Hyland Terry Hyland with the Leitrim footballers. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Terry Hyland’s good fortunes as Leitrim manager continued as his side produced a really strong late surge in Aughrim. Ryan O’Rourke’s major withh 70 minutes on the clock broke Wicklow hearts before Shane Moran and Gary Plunkett tagged on further points.

Derry made it two from two with a seven-point win over London, while Limerick also continued their unbeaten start against Waterford. 

Wexford got their first win of the year, a four-point victory over Antrim where Daithi Waters’ goal was key.

Division 3 results

Longford 1-6 Offaly 0-9
Sligo 1-10 Down 1-12

Division 4 results

Derry 0-19 London 1-9
Limerick 1-13 Waterford 0-10
Wexford 1-10 Antrim 0-9
Wicklow 1-12 Leitrim 1-16

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

