Longford edge out Louth while Antrim begin with six-point win over Galvin's Wexford

There was joy for Pádraic Joyce's side while Paul Galvin's Wexford suffered defeat in their Division 4 opener.

THERE WAS PLENTY of action across the Division 3 and Division 4 groups in the Allianz Football league on Sunday.

Longford got their Division 3 campaign off to a winning start against Louth, while the clash between Tipperary and Down finished as a draw. There were two games for decision in the fourth tier, with Antrim and Sligo picking up wins.

Longford made the better start in their outing at home, as they raced into a six-point lead in the opening half against Louth.

But a Gerry Garland goal brought the visitors back into contention as they trailed Padraic Davis’ charges by 0-9 to 1-3 at half-time.

The hosts continued to control proceedings after the restart, with Iarla O’Sullivan, Rian Brady and Darren Gallagher all finding their range to push Longford into a five-point lead.

Oisin Murray and Tommy Durnin were among the scorers for Louth who continued to keep in touch in the second period, while Eoghan Callaghan was dismissed with a second yellow card.

But Longford held off any comeback from Louth to seal a 0-16 to 1-10 win.

Elsewhere in Division 3, Tipperary and Down played out a draw in Clonmel. The hosts finished with 14 men when Jack Kennedy was dismissed with a second black card.

Down were three points in front after the opening 20 minutes but Tipperary edged into a 0-6 0-5 lead before the break, with Conor Sweeney kicking three points on the way to a 0-5 final tally.

The sides traded scores after the restart, with Tipp keeping their noses in front in a tight battle.

However, Kennedy’s dismissal led to Down hitting two vital points through a ’45 from goalkeeper Rory Burns, and Owen McCabe’s 65th minute equaliser which ensured a share of the spoils.

Another goal! That man Ruairí McCann pic.twitter.com/mE78qIe3Sq — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) January 26, 2020

In Division 4, Antrim inflicted a six-point defeat on Paul Galvin’s Wexford. The Ulster outfit hit three goals throughout the contest, including a second-half brace from Ruairi McCann.

The opening sides were closely fought until opened up a four-point lead through a Paddy Cunningham point. Wexford restored parity before the half-hour mark, with Jonathan Bealin, Glen Malone and Niall Hughes all splitting the posts.

A goal from Eunan Walsh pushed Antrim back out in front and they held a 1-7 to 0-8 lead at half-time.

Things got even better for the hosts minutes after the restart when McCann got the first of his two goals, to put them five clear.

Wexford continued to tap over the points to stay in the contest, but a second goal from McCann on 48 minutes ultimately sealed their victory.

Sligo got their Division 4 campaign off the mark with a comprehensive win against London, hitting five goals in all.

Pat Hughes top-scored for Sligo with 2-1 while Paddy O’Connor also bagged a brace of goals. Darragh Cummins grabbed their other goal and Liam Gaughan finished with a tally of 0-4.

Division 3 results:

Longford 0-16 Louth 1-10

Tipperary 0-10 Down 0-10

Division 4 results

Antrim 3-10 Wexford 0-13

Sligo 5-9 London 0-11

