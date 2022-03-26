Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 26 March 2022
Cavan and Tipperary seal promotion to Division 3

The Premier had five points to spare over London while Cavan hammered Waterford.

By Kevin O'Brien
Tipperary's Stephen Quirke with James Gallagher of London.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Football League Results

Division 4

  • Tipperary 1-14 London 0-12
  • Cavan 3-21 Waterford 0-10
  • Carlow 0-14 Wexford 1-11

CAVAN AND TIPPERARY secured immediate returns to Division 3 of the Allianz Football League  after respective wins over Waterford and London today. 

Tipperary were narrow 1-14 to 0-12 winners over London in Semple Stadium to seal their promotion.

David Power’s side led by 1-8 to 0-6 at half-time after Mark Russell’s 21st minute goal. 

London missed chances in the second-half and the hosts eventually prevailed by five with Sean O’Connor and Conor Sweeney on target. 

Cavan ran out easy 20-point victors against the Deise who will finish bottom of the Division 4 table after a winless campaign. 

Thomas Galligan’s goal left the Breffni men 1-10 to 0-4 ahead at the interval and they added further goals through Caoimhin O’Reilly and Gearoid McKiernan to win by 3-21 to 0-10. 

Earlier in the day, Carlow and Wexford played out a 0-14 to 1-11 draw. 

With the promotion race already decided, tomorrow’s showdown between third place Sligo and fourth place Leitrim is effectively a dead rubber. 

Kevin O'Brien
