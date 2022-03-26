Cavan and Tipperary seal promotion to Division 3

Football League Results
Division 4
- Tipperary 1-14 London 0-12
- Cavan 3-21 Waterford 0-10
- Carlow 0-14 Wexford 1-11
*****
CAVAN AND TIPPERARY secured immediate returns to Division 3 of the Allianz Football League after respective wins over Waterford and London today.
Tipperary were narrow 1-14 to 0-12 winners over London in Semple Stadium to seal their promotion.
David Power’s side led by 1-8 to 0-6 at half-time after Mark Russell’s 21st minute goal.
London missed chances in the second-half and the hosts eventually prevailed by five with Sean O’Connor and Conor Sweeney on target.
Cavan ran out easy 20-point victors against the Deise who will finish bottom of the Division 4 table after a winless campaign.
Thomas Galligan’s goal left the Breffni men 1-10 to 0-4 ahead at the interval and they added further goals through Caoimhin O’Reilly and Gearoid McKiernan to win by 3-21 to 0-10.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Earlier in the day, Carlow and Wexford played out a 0-14 to 1-11 draw.
With the promotion race already decided, tomorrow’s showdown between third place Sligo and fourth place Leitrim is effectively a dead rubber.
COMMENTS