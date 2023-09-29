GAA star DJ Carey charged with fraudulently claiming he had cancer as he appears before court

GAA STAR DJ Carey, whose official name is Denis Carey, has appeared before court this morning on a number of charges relating to theft and fraud offences.

Carey was arrested by gardaí this morning, the court was told.

He appeared before Judge John O’Leary at a sitting at Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

He is charged with 19 charges under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 and two charges under Section 26 of the same Act.

Advertisement

Carey made no reply to the 21 charges.

The 19 charges relate to charges that Carey did “dishonestly by deception induce” named people “to do an act to wit make a monetary payment to you after you fraudulently claimed to have cancer and needed finances to obtain treatment for same with the intention of making a gain for yourself or causing loss to another”.

The other two charges are that Carey used “an instrument which was and which you knew or believed to be, a false instrument with the intention of inducing another person to accept it as genuine and by reason of so accepting the said instrument to do some act or to make some ommission or to provide some service, to the prejudice of that person or any other person”.

The court heard that Carey is to be provided with legal aid.

Carey was granted bail, with no objection by gardaí.

He is due to appear before a sitting of Dublin Central Criminal Court on 3 November.

With reporting by Eimer McAuley.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

Written by Hayley Halpin and posted on TheJournal.ie