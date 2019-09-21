DJ Carey steps down as Kilkenny U20 manager

DJ CAREY HAS announced his decision to step down as Kilkenny U20 manager after two years in charge.

The Cats legend let the county to the Leinster title with a 1-17 to 0-18 win over Wexford, before they lost in the All-Ireland semi-final to Cork.

In a brief statement on the Kilkenny GAA website, county chairperson Jimmy Walsh thanked Carey for his commitment and said he was looking forward to working with him in many more roles with Kilkenny GAA over the coming years.

“DJ remains fully committed to GAA in Kilkenny,” the statement added.

Carey was also in charge of the Kilkenny minor footballers this season.

