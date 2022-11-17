Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 17 November 2022
Advertisement

Australian immigration minister 'personally' intervened to grant Djokovic visa

Australia’s previous conservative government barred the all-time tennis great from returning to the country until 2025.

1 hour ago 426 Views 0 Comments
The Serbian was banned from this year's tournament back in January.
The Serbian was banned from this year's tournament back in January.
Image: Imago/PA Images

AUSTRALIA’S IMMIGRATION MINISTER said on Thursday he “personally” intervened in a visa decision that opens the door for Novak Djokovic to play in the country’s Grand Slam tennis tournament in January.

The former world number one was kicked out of the country in the lead-up to the Australian Open earlier this year after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

But with a significant easing in pandemic restrictions since, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said the unvaccinated Serb was now welcome to return.

“Since the cancellation of Mr Djokovic’s visa in January 2022, all Covid-19-related Australian border restrictions… have been removed, including the requirement to provide evidence of Covid-19 vaccination status to enter Australia,” he said in a statement.

“Mr Djokovic has subsequently been granted a temporary visa to enter Australia.”

Australia’s previous conservative government barred Djokovic — one of the top men’s tennis players of his generation — from returning to Australia until 2025.

Giles said that, as the country’s immigration minister, he was the only person with the power to overturn that ban.

“The power… may only be exercised by the minister personally,” he said.

Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open nine times, first confirmed the visa decision after beating Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals in Turin on Wednesday.

“I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. It was a relief,” he told reporters.

“It was a relief obviously knowing what I and the people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post-Australia, obviously.”

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne in January for the first Grand Slam of the year, claiming he had obtained a medical exemption to enter the country without being vaccinated as he had recently recovered from Covid-19.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

But Australian border officials said he did not meet the requirements to be exempted from strict vaccination rules, and his visa was cancelled after the collapse of a protracted legal appeal.

Former conservative Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said at the time that Djokovic was “perceived by some as a talisman” of anti-vaccination sentiment, and his presence in the country could ignite “civil unrest”.

The Djokovic legal saga played out against a background of rolling anti-vaccination protests in major cities across Australia.

Australia has since lifted its requirement for visitors to show proof of vaccination against Covid.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie