Friday 27 May 2022
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal remain on French Open collision course

The pair could meet in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros after breezing through their third-round matches.

By Press Association Friday 27 May 2022, 6:05 PM
Novak Djokovic in action at the French Open.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

DEFENDING CHAMPION NOVAK Djokovic and 13-time king of clay Rafael Nadal remain on course for a box-office French Open quarter-final after blowing away their third-round opponents.

Lying in wait for each other in the same quarter of the draw due to Nadal’s world ranking of fifth, the big two are due to collide unusually early at Roland Garros this year.

Djokovic, taking centre stage on Court Philippe-Chatrier, made short work of subdued Slovenian – and one-time representative of Great Britain – Aljaz Bedene, winning 6-3 6-3 6-2.

At the same time, in one of his occasional appearances on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, Nadal was dealing with Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp with relative ease, registering a 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory.

The illustrious duo are matching each other almost stride for stride as they pound their way through the tournament.

They have yet to drop a set and have lost just 23 games apiece so far. Nadal has lost his serve five times – including during a mild final-set hiccup against Van De Zandschulp, and Djokovic only twice.

Both even had French football royalty watching them; former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was, perhaps predictably, in the red corner of Djokovic, while ex-Real Madrid star Zinedine Zidane took in Nadal’s match – a couple of tasty aperitifs ahead of Saturday’s main course of a Champions League final in Paris.

In the most prolific rivalry in men’s tennis, Djokovic has 30 wins to Nadal’s 28 ahead of the eagerly-anticipated 59th instalment.

Standing in the way are 15th-seeded Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, who will face Djokovic, and Nadal’s last-16 opponent Felix Auger-Aliassime, the ninth seed.

imago-20220527 Coco Gauff celebrates her win. Source: Imago/PA Images

Earlier today, the youngest player left in the women’s French Open draw knocked out the oldest as Coco Gauff beat veteran campaigner Kaia Kanepi.

Gauff, 18, swept past 36-year-old Estonian Kanepi – who turned professional five years before the American was born – in straight sets, 6-3 6-4.

The 18th seed will now face Belgium’s Elise Mertens, ranked 31, as she attempts to match last year’s run to the quarter-finals.

Fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez is also through, the 19-year-old Canadian beating Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 7-5 3-6 7-5.

Karolina Muchova was in tears as she was forced to retire from her match against Amanda Anisimova.

The luckless Czech has been plagued by injuries for almost a year and a half, but looked back to her best after knocking out fourth seed Maria Sakkari in round two.

However, having taken the first set against American 27th seed Anisimova, and with the score at 2-2 in the second, Muchova slipped and twisted her ankle.

The 2021 Australian Open semi-finalist did not win another game and was tearfully forced to call it a day at 0-3 in the third.

Angelique Kerber, seeded 21, will have to wait another year to complete her set of grand slam titles after going out in straight sets to Emma Raducanu’s conqueror Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

