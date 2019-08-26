This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 26 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Djokovic coasts into second round at US Open

Elsewhere, French Open champion Ashleigh Barty and third seed Karolina Pliskova struggled but ultimately advanced.

By AFP Monday 26 Aug 2019, 11:01 PM
11 minutes ago 86 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4783454
Novak Djokovic soaks in the applause at Flushing Meadows.
Image: Frank Franklin II
Novak Djokovic soaks in the applause at Flushing Meadows.
Novak Djokovic soaks in the applause at Flushing Meadows.
Image: Frank Franklin II

TOP-RANKED DEFENDING champion Novak Djokovic cruised into the second round of the US Open on Monday while French Open champion Ashleigh Barty and third seed Karolina Pliskova struggled but advanced.

Serbian star Djokovic, who has won four of the past five men’s Grand Slam singles titles, dispatched Spain’s 76th-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

“Getting out of the blocks, it takes time for you to feel comfortable on the court,” Djokovic said. “Later in the sets I was able to take advantage in the big moments and move on and that’s what’s important.”

Djokovic, trying to become the first back-to-back US Open winner since Roger Federer won from 2004-2008, will next face either American Sam Querrey or Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero.

“I’m quite pleased with my performance and looking forward to the next one,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic owns 16 Grand Slam titles and is chasing the record 20 won by Federer with Spain’s Rafael Nadal on 18. Together the “Big Three” have won the past 11 Slam titles and are again heavy favorites.

Serena Williams opens her quest for a 24th Grand Slam singles crown against Russia’s Maria Sharapova, a five-time Slam winner, in the night feature before Federer meets Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal.

Williams, chasing the all-time record 24 Slams won by Margaret Court, is 19-2 all-time against Sharapova with 18 consecutive triumphs.

Australian second seed Barty overcame a horrible start to oust 80th-ranked Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Barty made 19 unforced errors to drop the first set in 28 minutes, but took the last three games in the second set and broke in the third and seventh games of the final set to advance.

“I was really pleased to be able to solve this riddle,” Barty said. “Zarina was able to put me in difficult positions. I just kept making good shots. I felt like I had good control and could put it in difficult spots on the court.”

Pliskova, a 2016 US Open runner-up, edged 138th-ranked Czech compatriot Tereza Martincova 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3) after an hour and 46 minutes, finishing off the tie-breaks solidly but humbled after exchanging six service breaks with the qualifier to open the match.

“Not my best performance today for sure,” Pliskova said. “Not happy that I lost three breaks of serve in a row. That’s not possible for next time.”

Pliskova, Barty, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and top-ranked defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan could top the rankings after the US Open.

Osaka and Halep must win the title. Pliskova needs to at least reach the quarter-finals. Barty is the front runner, defending fewer points from last year’s Open than Osaka.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams ripped China’s Zheng Saisai 6-1, 6-0 in 66 minutes.

“I felt like I executed my style of game the best I could,” the 39-year-old American said. “I was so pumped up today, it just kind of leaked out.”

Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori, the 2014 US Open runner-up, reached the men’s second round 6-1, 4-1, when 205th-ranked Argentine qualifier Marco Trungelliti retired with a back injury after 47 minutes.

“I played great tennis from the beginning,” Nishikori said. “I’m happy with the way I played.”

Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, coming off an ATP title at Cincinnati and runner-up efforts at Montreal and Washington, defeated India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in just 85 minutes.

“I can’t say I’m feeling amazing about my game but to win by that score in the first round is great,” Medvedev said. “I hope I can continue to play well.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie