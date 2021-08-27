Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland prop Linda Djougang set to join French club ASM Romagnat

The move will not stop Djougang from representing Ireland after the IRFU brokered a deal.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Aug 2021, 3:04 PM
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND PROP LINDA Djougang will join French club ASM Romagnat for the 2021-22 season.

The 25-year old Leinster star has 12 caps for Ireland. Djougang is a fluent French speaker having moved to Ireland at the age of nine. She made her international debut against England in the 2019 Six Nations.

The transfer to the three-time Elite 1 league champions, who are affiliated with Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne, will not stop Djougang from representing Ireland after the IRFU brokered a deal that allows her to remain available for international selection.

“I am determined to be the best player I can be and working with the coaches at ASM Romagnat and being in their environment will help accelerate my development,” she said.

“Playing in the French league week in week out will be incredible and I am really looking forward to committing everything to this opportunity. David (Nucifora) and Anthony have put in a lot of work to make sure this move would be a good fit for me.”

She will join an outfit that includes French internationals Jessy Tremouliere, Elise Pignot and Caroline Thomas in their squad.

“This is a really positive move for Linda as she will be able to train full-time in a professional environment and test herself regularly against some of the best players in the world,” said IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby Anthony Eddy.

“We have established a strong connection with the coaches in ASM Romagnat which will allow us to collaborate on Linda’s ongoing development. Linda will remain available for all Ireland camps and matches.”

