Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Leah Scholes/INPHO Graham Kelly departs the Women's Premier Division outfit.
# WNL
Mid-season managerial change at DLR Waves as Laura Heffernan takes charge
Graham Kelly departs to take up a new position with St Patrick’s Athletic.
146
0
22 minutes ago

DLR WAVES HAVE confirmed a mid-season managerial change, with Laura Heffernan taking over the Women’s Premier Division outfit as Graham Kelly departs.

Kelly has been in charge of DLR since 2019, but exits to take up a new position with St Patrick’s Athletic FC.

The south Dublin side have made excellent progress under the watch of the former Bray Wanderers League of Ireland coach, establishing themselves as a consistent force year on year.

They’ve had a mixed start to the 2023 season, though, currently sitting eighth.

Heffernan now takes the reins, the Wexford woman having acted as assistant coach and U19 manager of late. She was previously in charge of Wexford Youths.

Last night’s statement from DLR Waves reads: 

“DLR Waves would like to announce that first-team manager Mr Graham Kelly has ended his contract with immediate effect, to take up a new position with St Patrick’s Athletic FC.

“The management committee would like to thank Graham for all his hard work since he took up the role and the great strides the club has made in the last five years. We wish him well in his new challenge and we are sure he will be a great success. The committee were also unanimous in appointing his successor Ms Laura Heffernan.

“Laura is one of the most successful managers in the women’s game in Ireland and we have full confidence the club will continue to progress under her guidance. She is currently the only woman on the FAI pro licence course and has huge experience of playing and coaching in women’s football at the highest level. Last season, Laura managed our U19s to their first National League title.

“We are delighted that Laura has accepted this position and wish her and her coaching team the best for the remainder of the season.” 

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     