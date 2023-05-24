Mid-season managerial change at DLR Waves as Laura Heffernan takes charge

DLR WAVES HAVE confirmed a mid-season managerial change, with Laura Heffernan taking over the Women’s Premier Division outfit as Graham Kelly departs.

Kelly has been in charge of DLR since 2019, but exits to take up a new position with St Patrick’s Athletic FC.

The south Dublin side have made excellent progress under the watch of the former Bray Wanderers League of Ireland coach, establishing themselves as a consistent force year on year.

They’ve had a mixed start to the 2023 season, though, currently sitting eighth.

A huge thank you to the committee, coaches, & all the players I've had the pleasure to work with over the past 5 years, A really tough decision to leave & especially with the current group of players & staff 💙



A special thank you to @Heff7n for all your help and support 🌊 https://t.co/GiELUNOE7x — Graham Kelly (@grahamkelly1888) May 23, 2023

Heffernan now takes the reins, the Wexford woman having acted as assistant coach and U19 manager of late. She was previously in charge of Wexford Youths.

Last night’s statement from DLR Waves reads:

“DLR Waves would like to announce that first-team manager Mr Graham Kelly has ended his contract with immediate effect, to take up a new position with St Patrick’s Athletic FC.

“The management committee would like to thank Graham for all his hard work since he took up the role and the great strides the club has made in the last five years. We wish him well in his new challenge and we are sure he will be a great success. The committee were also unanimous in appointing his successor Ms Laura Heffernan.

Excited to continue the journey with this club and fantastic group of players. 🌊



Cannot thank @grahamkelly1888 enough for everything over the last three years. Wishing you so much success in your new role.💙 https://t.co/1hu6YKbcdQ — Laura Heffernan (@Heff7n) May 23, 2023

“Laura is one of the most successful managers in the women’s game in Ireland and we have full confidence the club will continue to progress under her guidance. She is currently the only woman on the FAI pro licence course and has huge experience of playing and coaching in women’s football at the highest level. Last season, Laura managed our U19s to their first National League title.

“We are delighted that Laura has accepted this position and wish her and her coaching team the best for the remainder of the season.”