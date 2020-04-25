This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Do It For Dan' organisers believe they have reached their €2.1m goal to fund treatment for Laois boy

The gigantic sum has been raised within just 50 days and, if the target has indeed been met, it will allow one-year-old Laois boy Dan Donoher to receive potentially life-saving treatment.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 25 Apr 2020, 2:29 PM
28 minutes ago 5,354 Views 7 Comments
Former Laois footballers Niall and Aisling Donoher and their son, Dan.
ORGANISERS FOR THE ‘Do It For Dan’ campaign believe they have reached their €2.1 million target just 50 days after their fundraising efforts began.

The campaign was launched in March in aid of one-year-old Dan Donoher — son of former Laois footballers Aisling and Niall Donoher — in an attempt to raise the colossal sum required for Dan to receive life-saving treatment for the genetic neuromuscular disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis.

The life expectancy for an SMA Type 1 child is 18-24 months, but Do It For Dan organisers revealed last night that they believe they have raised sufficient funds in order for Dan to receive the rare medical treatment which, if successful, could change everything for the Donoher family.

Almost €1.8m has already been donated on the official GoFundMe page, and with direct donations added to that sum, it appears as though the people of Laois, Ireland, and further afield have indeed done it for Dan.

“This is unbelievable!” read a statement on the Do It For Dan Facebook page on Friday night.

“To anyone about to commence fundraising activity, thank you sincerely for your support and for the work you have done but we ask that you please hold on progressing activity as we are currently totalling all funds raised and believe we have reached our goal.

“To all of the amazing clubs, families and fundraisers who are in the midst of their activity, please give it one last push to make sure we get over the line!

“With current live fundraisers close to completion and with direct donations we believe we have DONE IT FOR DAN!”

Republic of Ireland football captain Seamus Coleman and former two-weight UFC champion were among those to make sizeable donations to the cause, while several high-profile sportspeople from the GAA and beyond similarly offered support by auctioning off memorabilia and organising personal challenges in a bid to raise funds.

More than 87,500 people have donated to the Do It For Dan GoFundMe page.

About the author:

Gavan Casey
