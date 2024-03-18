Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Belgium?

Goalkeeper

A BIG question is how much John O’Shea is willing to experiment for these upcoming matches.

You suspect the interim manager will want to emphasise his coaching credentials and so he will likely pick a strong XI at least for the first game against a Belgian team expected to prove stiff opposition.

That probably means Gavin Bazunu gets the nod in goals.

Caoimhin Kelleher has done well in his recent run in the Liverpool starting XI but remains a de facto number-two goalkeeper at club level.

And so if O’Shea thinks similarly to Stephen Kenny, he will likely stick with Bazunu, the first choice at Southampton, and tell Kelleher he needs guaranteed regular football before he can challenge the Saints star.

Bournemouth’s Mark Travers has only played three times since the last international window — all in the FA Cup — so won’t be expecting significant game time in the coming days.

Defence

It will be interesting to see whether O’Shea goes with three or four at the back, with Kenny alternating between the two systems during his reign.

Part of the thinking may revolve around how he wants his forward line to look. Does he want to go with one or two traditional strikers?

On an individual level, it has been a decent season for both Dara O’Shea and Nathan Collins. Even if their sides have struggled, they have 25 and 24 Premier League appearances under their belt respectively since the start of the season.

Andrew Omobamidele’s experience may give him the nod over uncapped Lyon star Jake O’Brien.

After making an August Transfer Deadline-Day move to Nottingham Forest, Omobamidele had a difficult time initially, not featuring at all in the first half of the season. However, the situation has improved since Nuno Espírito Santo replaced Steve Cooper as manager.

The 21-year-old has made 10 appearances since the turn of the year, seven of which have come in the Premier League and that might be enough to see him add to his seven Ireland caps.

Advertisement

However, O’Shea could also be tempted to rely on Seamus Coleman’s experience, though the 35-year-old has been used sparingly by Everton this season, making just five Premier League appearances for the Toffees. That said, injuries have contributed to the lack of game time for the 35-year-old Donegal native.

Wing-back

Kenny tended to use Ogbene as an attacker rather than as a wing-back. Nevertheless, the Luton player has invariably been used in the latter position at club level recently, so O’Shea could be tempted to select him wide to accommodate others in attack.

In addition, none of the other options have been excelling for their clubs. Matt Doherty has seldom started Premier League games since re-signing for Wolves, while Festy Ebosele has begun on the bench in four of Udinese’s last five matches.

Yet the other side of the pitch is even less clear-cut.

Robbie Brady has played 24 times for Preston in the Championship this season, though only nine appearances have been from the outset.

Similarly, Callum O’Dowda has missed much of this season through injury. He has made just eight appearances for Cardiff and the 28-year-old last started a game in August.

For that reason, O’Shea might be tempted to pick Doherty on the left — the Dubliner has made 21 Premier League appearances this season, even if the majority have been as a substitute.

Midfield

The area of the pitch where options are most limited for O’Shea.

One of the big problems is the lack of a genuine alternative to Josh Cullen in the number six role.

Every other midfielder in the squad — Jason Knight, Will Smallbone, Jamie McGrath, Mark Sykes, Finn Azaz — all prefer to play in a more advanced position and have generally been picked there at club level.

Though more of an attacking player at heart, Smallbone might be required to play alongside Cullen in the more deep-lying role.

Jason Knight has had a good season with Bristol City, featuring 38 times, and so may be picked ahead of the duo.

By contrast, McGrath, Azaz and Sykes arguably haven’t done enough at club level recently to warrant a starting spot.

Attack

Although Evan Ferguson hasn’t been having the best of seasons at Brighton — his goal drought now stands at 20 consecutive games — he is still only 19 and without a doubt, the most naturally talented Irish striker to emerge in a long time.

Consequently, it would be a surprise if O’Shea decides against playing the Meath native in the Belgian game, even though Adam Idah has had a decent start to life at Celtic, with five goals in nine fixtures.

Alongside Ferguson, O’Shea will surely be tempted to start Sammie Szmodics.

The 28-year-old Blackburn star is enjoying the best season of his career and is comfortably top of the Championship scoring charts with 21 goals from 36 games.

Michael Obafemi, on the other hand, is still finding his feet on loan at Millwall, with one goal from 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

Mikey Johnston has had an incredible start to his loan spell with West Brom, with six goals from 10 Championship appearances, though the winger arguably would need a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation to feature from the outset, as he tends to do his best work out wide.

Possible Ireland XI: Bazunu; Collins, O’Shea, Omobamidele; Ogbene, Doherty; Cullen, Knight, Smallbone; Ferguson, Szmodics.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Jake O’Brien (Lyon), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Festy Ebosele (Udinese).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Will Smallbone (Southampton). Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Celtic), Michael Obafemi (Millwall, on loan from Burnley), Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town).