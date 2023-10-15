Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Gibraltar?

Goalkeeper/defence

Gavin Bazunu did little wrong against Greece and so will almost certainly retain his spot as Ireland number one, with Mark Travers and Max O’Leary held in reserve.

The decision to go four at the back against the Greeks was somewhat of a surprise. However, it is likely they will retain this formation versus Gibraltar, given how badly three at the back went in the first half of the home match against the minnows.

Assuming that’s the case, then Ireland could well start tomorrow how they began the second half on Friday.

That means two attacking full-backs in the form of Matt Doherty and Ryan Manning, with Liam Scales preferred over Nathan Collins, who was hooked at half-time after a couple of mistakes in the Greece game.

Shane Duffy will likely captain the side again and will be hoping to add to the seven international goals he has scored so far (the highest of anyone in the current squad bar Callum Robinson).

Alternatively, Doherty looked tired towards the end of the Greece game and has not started many matches for Wolves this season — all his Premier League appearances have been from the bench, as he has played just two League Cup matches from the outset.

Festy Ebosele, on the other hand, has started six matches in Serie A with Udinese, so Stephen Kenny may be tempted to throw him in given his superior game time to Doherty at club level.

The likes of Dara O’Shea and Andrew Omobamidele will once again likely have to settle for a place on the bench, as was the case against Greece.

Midfield

Against Gibraltar, Ireland are likely to go with a much more attack-minded midfield set-up than usual.

Josh Cullen will probably be retained — as was the case in the reverse fixture — as the one strictly defensive-minded midfield player.

You suspect Will Smallbone may be the best fit alongside him, as someone who can play as a central midfielder but also has an eye for a goal and possesses attacking instincts and decent ability on set pieces.

It’s the type of game where the more industrious players that Kenny often relies on, such as Jason Knight and Jayson Molumby, may have to sit out.

Jamie McGrath and Alan Browne also have decent goal records at club level and so may be considered as an alternative to Smallbone, though a full competitive debut for Bristol City’s Mark Sykes appears unlikely, despite the decent form that has seen him play 13 times in all competitions this season at club level.

Attack

Expect this area to be more loaded than usual given the calibre of opposition.

In the home match, Ireland initially struggled to break Gibraltar down and it was 0-0 at half-time.

A big turning point was introducing Mikey Johnston at the break to provide more width in place of Nathan Collins, with the substitute scoring the opening goal of what was ultimately a comfortable 3-0 win.

So don’t be surprised to see the 24-year-old winger start this time out, despite no minutes at all for Celtic this season and just a short stint in the final 20 minutes on Friday for Ireland.

In addition, Player of the Match against Greece Chiedozie Ogbene is expected to get the nod on the right again on the back of last week’s excellent display as well as an encouraging beginning to life at Luton that has seen him start their last four Premier League games.

Up top, there may be a rare chance to see a combination of Evan Ferguson and Adam Idah, who will both offer plenty of physical presence in the box in a game where the opposition are likely to sit extremely deep, restrict space and frustrate their opponents.

Callum Robinson has scored more goals at international level than anyone else in the current Ireland squad, so the Cardiff City player will likely feature at some point, as he did on Friday night against Greece, even if it is not from the outset.

Possible Ireland XI: Bazunu; Doherty, Scales, Duffy, Manning; Cullen, Ogbene, Smallbone, Johnston; Ferguson, Idah.

Republic of Ireland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Stoke City, on loan from AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Mikey Johnston (Celtic).