Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Netherlands?

Goalkeeper/defence

Barring a late injury, Gavin Bazunu will retain his place in goal as usual after a decent display in Paris.

Shane Duffy’s return to the starting lineup after 15 months out was probably the biggest surprise in the lineup to face France, with Dara O’Shea missing out.

The back three of Duffy, John Egan and Nathan Collins did okay on Thursday, so it’s hard to imagine Stephen Kenny making any changes there.

The likes of O’Shea and Darragh Lenihan will probably have to settle for a place on the bench again.

Wing-backs

Matt Doherty will almost certainly return to the starting XI having missed the France game through suspension.

The 31-year-old has yet to make a single Premier League appearance for Wolves this season, but a lack of game time has not stopped Kenny from picking him in the past.

The left side is less clear-cut. Enda Stevens is a doubt for the game after picking up a calf injury against France and James McClean is probably the favourite to come in, having appeared off the bench in Paris. Ryan Manning has seldom got much of a look in under Kenny — starting just two games during the Dubliner’s reign — despite impressive club form.

Perhaps the boldest option that is not inconceivable is playing Matt Doherty on the left and handing a full debut to exciting youngster Festy Ebosele after the 21-year-old Enniscorthy native came on as an 84th-minute substitute in Paris.

Midfield

Given how hard Ireland were made to work in Paris, it would be a surprise if Kenny opted not to make a couple of changes in this area.

Alan Browne finished the game in Paris in midfield, and he may well begin there in Dublin as a reward for an encouraging start to the season in the Championship with top-of-the-table Preston, with the 28-year-old Corkonian playing every minute of their league campaign so far.

Josh Cullen is usually one of the first names on the teamsheet under Kenny, so expect to see the 27-year-old Burnley midfielder from the outset on Sunday.

Jayson Molumby could make way for Browne after the West Brom man struggled to impose himself against France and was taken off after 68 minutes.

Jason Knight could also miss out due to Stephen Kenny’s desire for rotation and fresh legs.

With Ireland needing a win against the Netherlands, it would be no surprise to see Will Smallbone feature — the 23-year-old Southampton player has started two of Ireland’s last three qualifiers, offering a creative edge and prowess on set pieces that not many others in the squad can match.

Attack

With Evan Ferguson and Will Keane out injured, Stephen Kenny isn’t exactly blessed with an abundance of options in attack.

Chiedozie Ogbene deservedly was named Ireland’s Player of the Match in Paris and will probably be given the nod again tomorrow.

In addition, Adam Idah tried manfully even though he didn’t get much joy against an impressive French backline and will be hoping to make more of an impact against the Dutch.

Aaron Connolly hasn’t been playing enough in the Championship, featuring off the bench in four out of Hull’s five matches so far, to warrant a start but could be used as an impact sub for the second Ireland game in a row.

Uncapped cap duo Sinclair Armstrong and Jonathan Afolabi were called up on Friday but seem unlikely to be thrown in from the outset barring further injuries, though they are decent options to have in reserve if they make the matchday squad.

Possible Ireland XI: Gavin Bazunu; Nathan Collins, John Egan, Shane Duffy; Matt Doherty, James McClean; Josh Cullen, Alan Browne; Will Smallbone, Chiedozie Ogbene; Adam Idah.

Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Stoke City, on loan from AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Enda Stevens (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Southampton), James McClean (Wrexham), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Jonathan Afolabi (Bohemians), Sinclair Armstrong (QPR).