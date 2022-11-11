Do you agree with our Premier League team of the season so far?

Nick Pope (Newcastle): Newcastle have conceded just 11 goals from 14 games and the regular presence of the former Burnley goalkeeper between the sticks is a big reason for their excellent record in that regard.

Kieran Tripper (Newcastle): One of the most astute purchases of the Eddie Howe era, Trippier has been rock solid at the back as well as offering plenty going forward for a high-flying Newcastle team. The 32-year-old has featured in every one of his side’s league games so far this season.

William Saliba (Arsenal): The 21-year-old only made his Arsenal debut this season but has quickly emerged as one of the brightest young prospects in English football. He joined the Gunners back in 2019, but had a couple of stints back on loan in his native France before finally breaking into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI this year.

Fabian Schar (Newcastle): The Swiss international has been at Newcastle since 2018, making over 100 appearances with the Magpies, but is one of a couple of players who look transformed since the Saudi takeover. The 30-year-old has been part of a remarkably consistent backline, appearing 13 times for a club that have exceeded expected expectations thanks to a mixture of cash and newfound confidence.

Joao Cancelo (Man City): Unquestionably one of the best full-backs in the Premier League and that has generally been the case in the four seasons in which he has lined out for City. The 28-year-old Portugal international doesn’t grab the headlines in the same way as Erling Haaland or Kevin De Bruyne, but remains one of the unsung heroes of Pep Guardiola’s formidable outfit.

Advertisement

Rodri (Man City): Another underrated but very reliable member of City’s squad, Rodri has been a virtual ever-present, playing in 12 out of 13 games for a side that look set to seriously challenge once more. There are few players in world football more adept at playing that sitting midfield role and protecting the backline expertly.

Kevin De Brune (Man City): Predictably, not for the first time, the Belgian international sits atop the assist charts with nine, three ahead of his nearest rival. There is arguably no one in world football who can see and deliver a pass with such aplomb, and in Erling Haaland, he appears to have found the perfect foil.

Bernardo Silva (Man City): Now in his sixth season at Man City, the 28-year-old has rarely been short of exceptional during that time whether it’s as part of a three-man midfield or further forward as one of the attackers. Only two players have managed more than his five assists this season, while he has featured in every one of the Etihad outfit’s 13 league games.

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle): One of the surprise success stories of the season. Jack Grealish aimed a harsh jibe at the player last season, telling Riyad Mahrez during their title celebrations that he deserved to be subbed because had been “playing like Almiron”. Yet the Newcastle star has hit back with an incredible run of form, registering eight goals and generally playing a big part in the Magpies’ rise to third in the table.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): The 21-year-old has been involved in every one of Arsenal’s league games so far this season, bringing palpable energy and ingenuity to their exciting attack line and chipping in with an impressive four goals and six assists.

Erling Haaland (Man City): Very little needs to be said about the Norwegian prodigy. At 22, he looks capable of dominating European football for the foreseeable future and has a scarcely believable haul of 18 goals from 12 top-flight matches. Andy Cole and Alan Shearer jointly hold the record for most goals in a Premier League season with 34 in the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons respectively, with the caveat that it was back when top-flight teams played 42 rather than 38 games in a single campaign. Nevertheless, if Haaland continues at his current rate, he could easily eclipse both of those legendary players several times over.

Subs: Ederson (Man City), Gabriel (Arsenal), Ben White (Arsenal), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), James Maddison (Leicester), Phil Foden (Man City), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Harry Kane (Tottenham).

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Upcoming Premier League matches (3pm kick-off unless stated otherwise):

Saturday

Man City v Brentford (12.30)

Bournemouth v Everton

Liverpool v Southampton

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Tottenham v Leeds

West Ham v Leicester

Newcastle v Chelsea (17.30)

Wolves v Arsenal (19.45)

Sunday

Brighton v Aston Villa (14.00)

Fulham v Man United (16.30)