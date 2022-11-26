Membership : Access or Sign Up
Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52

The former international had been previously diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

55 minutes ago 11,437 Views 14 Comments
Doddie Weir [file photo].
Doddie Weir [file photo].
Image: PA

FORMER SCOTTISH RUGBY international Doddie Weir has died at the age of 52 after a long battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), his family announced on Saturday.

Weir, who won 61 caps for his country and was selected for the British and Irish Lions Tour to South Africa in 1997, was diagnosed with MND in 2016.

He went on to set up a foundation to raise funds to fight the disease.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie,” said a statement from his wife Kathy Weir, published on the Scottish Rugby Union website.

“Doddie was an inspirational force of nature. His unending energy and drive, and his strength of character powered him through his rugby and business careers and, we believe, enabled him to fight the effects of MND for so many years.”

Surrounded by his family, Weir took the field at Murrayfield just two weeks ago before Scotland’s Autumn International against New Zealand to present the match ball.

“MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination. He battled MND so bravely, and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation, until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease,” added the family’s statement.

