Miami’s defence lifts Dolphins to shock win over Baltimore Ravens

Dolphins cornerback Xavier Howard broke the game open in the third quarter with a forced fumble which he turned into a 49-yard touchdown.

By Press Association Friday 12 Nov 2021, 7:48 AM
MIAMI’S DEFENCE STOOD up when it mattered most to help the Dolphins eke out a 22-10 upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Neither offence came out swinging in a gruelling first half which saw Miami take a 6-3 advantage into the break.

Miami’s starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett was substituted for Tua Tagovailoa early in the second half, with the Dolphins extending their lead to 9-3.

The end zone was finally crossed in the first drive of the final period, when Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard forced a fumble and returned it for a 49-yard touchdown.

A late boilover looked to be on the cards when the Ravens hit back with a short-range touchdown, but Tagovailoa responded with a one-yard run into the end zone to cement a second straight win for the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa finished with 158 yards from his second-half stint, while Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and a touchdown, as well as one interception.

