Rudolph inspires Steelers to comeback win over Dolphins

THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS scored 27 unanswered points as they recorded a come-from-behind 27-14 win over the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

The Dolphins entered the matchup without a win to their name against one of the best prime-time teams in the NFL and their luck would not change.

The Steelers, who have the second most Monday night wins of all time (47) behind only the 49ers (49), came into the game not much better. They had two wins through Week 7 and were looking to inch closer to the AFC North-leading Ravens.

After a strong start by Miami, the Dolphins combusted while Mason Rudolph in his fourth career start helped the Steelers find their composure.

Pittsburgh moved to 3-4 for the season while Miami dropped to a dreadful 0-7.

Three takeaways from Steelers’ win over the Dolphins

Mason Rudolph needed to shake off the rust

It was Rudolph’s first game back since suffering a concussion from the scary hit that knocked him unconscious against the Ravens on October 6.

“I’m not going to be gun shy at all,” he said days before the Steelers hosted the Dolphins.

“If anything, I’ll be seeking it out, contact, earlier in the game to get the rust [off] and know what it feels like to get hit.”

He was rusty. Rudolph threw two early interceptions, one which was ultimately called back, and at one point in the first half he had a 0.0 passer rating. Pittsburgh entered half time trailing lowly Miami 14-10, but Rudolph settled down and turned the tide with a big defensive (see below) and offensive play.

After the go-ahead touchdown, Rudolph was full steam ahead as the Steelers scored 27 unanswered points.

He finished 20-of-36 passing for 236 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!