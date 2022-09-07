Domenico Tedesco sacked by RB Leipzig as he pays price for thrashing

DOMENICO TEDESCO WAS fired by Bundesliga side RB Leipzig this morning, a day after a 4-1 home thrashing by Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening Champions League group match.

It comes months after he led them to German Cup success but a dreadful start to their league campaign has yielded just five points from five matches in the Bundesliga.

“RB Leipzig have parted company with Domenico Tedesco with immediate effect,” the club tweeted.

© Agence France-Presse

Advertisement