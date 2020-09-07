This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 7 September 2020
Antrim hurler scores 3-3 after dislocating elbow during semi-final classic

Domhnall Nugent was in sublime form for St John’s.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 7 Sep 2020, 4:40 PM
Domhnall Nugent gets treatment after the game.
HE SCORED 3-3 and played through the pain barrier in the Antrim senior hurling semi-final, but Domhnall Nugent found himself on the losing side after extra-time on Sunday.

St John’s went down to Loughgiel Shamrocks 2-31 to 5-18 in a rip-roaring encounter that was lit up by the bravery of Nugent.

An attempt to block a shot in the opening-half saw Nugent dislocate his elbow but after receiving treatment he reemerged and effectively played the rest of the game with one arm. 

That inconvenience didn’t bother Nugent and he went on to net a stunning hat-trick on the way to sealing man of the match honours.

Source: Antrim GAA/YouTube

It wasn’t quite enough to get St John’s to their first hurling decider since 1994, however.

The Shamrocks side featuried Liam Watson – scorer of 1-3 – on his return from retirement as they sealed a final showdown with Dunloy.

Benny McCarry, another survivor from Loughgiel’s 2012 All-Ireland success, bagged 1-3 off the bench including two scores late in extra-time to seal the win.

