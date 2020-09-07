Antrim hurler scores 3-3 after dislocating elbow during semi-final classic

Domhnall Nugent gets treatment after the game.

Domhnall Nugent gets treatment after the game.

HE SCORED 3-3 and played through the pain barrier in the Antrim senior hurling semi-final, but Domhnall Nugent found himself on the losing side after extra-time on Sunday.

St John’s went down to Loughgiel Shamrocks 2-31 to 5-18 in a rip-roaring encounter that was lit up by the bravery of Nugent.

An attempt to block a shot in the opening-half saw Nugent dislocate his elbow but after receiving treatment he reemerged and effectively played the rest of the game with one arm.

That inconvenience didn’t bother Nugent and he went on to net a stunning hat-trick on the way to sealing man of the match honours.

It wasn’t quite enough to get St John’s to their first hurling decider since 1994, however.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The Shamrocks side featuried Liam Watson – scorer of 1-3 – on his return from retirement as they sealed a final showdown with Dunloy.

Benny McCarry, another survivor from Loughgiel’s 2012 All-Ireland success, bagged 1-3 off the bench including two scores late in extra-time to seal the win.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!