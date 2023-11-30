Former Ireland men's international takes charge of Treaty United women

TREATY UNITED HAVE confirmed the appointment of former Republic of Ireland international Dominic Foley as the new manager of the club’s women’s team.

Foley, a native of Charleville, Co. Cork, holds a UEFA A coaching licence and will take the reins for the 2024 Women’s National League campaign.

The 47-year-old former forward earned six caps for his country and played at the highest level in England, representing Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Foley, whose playing career took him across England, Portugal, Greece, Belgium and the League of Ireland, earned promotion from the First Division with Limerick during his final year as player in 2012.

He represented Ireland at both U21 and senior level, making his debut in 2000 under Mick McCarthy. In six international caps which all came that same year, he scored two goals — against Mexico and the USA.

Treaty United Dominic Foley in the Treaty dressing room. Treaty United

Foley’s appointment comes at a time of significant change for Treaty, who were recently taken over by Tricor Pacific as part of a partnership with the club’s new CEO, Foley’s fellow former Ireland international Ciara McCormack.

McCormack said of Foley’s appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Dominic to the club. He checked three important boxes for us in our search as we aim to professionalise the entire club: he is highly respected in the local football community, has international experience across multiple countries with top level youth development, and has a first-hand understanding of what it takes for a player to reach the highest level of the game.

“With the investment we are making into our women’s program in all capacities, Dominic’s experience and his glowing references leave us no doubt that he is the right person to help us meet our goal of becoming the best girls and women’s program in the country.”

Incoming manager Foley added: “I have been very impressed with how Ciara, the board and Treaty United want to raise the bar with women’s football in Ireland.

“When the opportunity to speak to the club arose, I knew it was something I wanted to commit to. Going in as a full-time manager gives me a real opportunity to dedicate all my energy into the team and club. I cannot wait to get started.”