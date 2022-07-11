New Zealand-born prop Robertson-McCoy agrees new deal at Connacht

DOMINIC ROBERTSON-MCCOY has agreed a 12-month extension with Connacht.
The 28-year-old was initially announced as one of the players who would be departing the Sportsground this summer.
However, Connacht have done a u-turn and offered the prop a new deal.
Having arrived from from NPC side Northland in 2016, Robertson-McCoy made 72 appearances for the province.
He was born in New Zealand and qualifies to represent Ireland through his grandfather.
