Dublin: 26°C Monday 11 July 2022
New Zealand-born prop Robertson-McCoy agrees new deal at Connacht

The province announced in May that the 28-year-old would be departing this summer.

By The42 Team Monday 11 Jul 2022, 5:29 PM
dominic-robertson-mccoy Dominic Robertson-McCoy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

DOMINIC ROBERTSON-MCCOY has agreed a 12-month extension with Connacht. 

The 28-year-old was initially announced as one of the players who would be departing the Sportsground this summer.

However, Connacht have done a u-turn and offered the prop a new deal. 

Having arrived from from NPC side Northland in 2016, Robertson-McCoy made 72 appearances for the province. 

He was born in New Zealand and qualifies to represent Ireland through his grandfather.

