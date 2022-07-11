New Zealand-born prop Robertson-McCoy agrees new deal at Connacht

Dominic Robertson-McCoy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

DOMINIC ROBERTSON-MCCOY has agreed a 12-month extension with Connacht.

The 28-year-old was initially announced as one of the players who would be departing the Sportsground this summer.

However, Connacht have done a u-turn and offered the prop a new deal.

Having arrived from from NPC side Northland in 2016, Robertson-McCoy made 72 appearances for the province.

He was born in New Zealand and qualifies to represent Ireland through his grandfather.

