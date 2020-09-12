This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 12 September 2020
Dominic Thiem clinches straight sets victory to tee up US Open final against Alexander Zverev

The second seed defeated Russia’s Daniil Medvedev to reach the decider.

By AFP Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 10:54 AM
31 minutes ago 216 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5202882
Dominic Thiem reacts after his win over Daniil Medvedev.
Image: Seth Wenig
Dominic Thiem reacts after his win over Daniil Medvedev.
Dominic Thiem reacts after his win over Daniil Medvedev.
Image: Seth Wenig

DOMINIC THIEM OF Austria defeated Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to reach the final of the US Open on Friday.

The second seed beat the third seed 6-2, 7-6 [9/7], 7-6 [7/5] in 2hr 56min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Thiem, 27, will play fifth-seeded German Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final when they will both be looking for their first Grand Slam title.

The score was slightly flattering to Thiem following what was a hard-fought close encounter that saw small shifts in momentum in both players’ direction at different stages.

“It was great tennis from both of us,” Thiem said. “Really, really happy to be through and I think it was a great semi-final.”

Thiem and Medvedev, last year’s losing finalist at Flushing Meadows, traded long rallies with booming baseline forehands.

Both also brought their impressive defensive games to court and ultimately the match was decided by Thiem winning points at key moments.

Thiem comfortably took set one, dealing Medvedev his first loss of set during the tournament.

The Russian then squandered a 4-2 lead in the second set to lose it on a tie-break.

In set three Medvedev was on set point while serving at 5-3 but Thiem won a 38-shot rally to take game and bring the set back on serve.

He then raced to a 5-1 lead that was reduced to 5-4 before he held his nerve to enter his fourth Grand Slam final and second in a row after his appearance in the last-two at this year’s Australian Open.

© – AFP 2020  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

