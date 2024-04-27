Advertisement
Cunningham finished fifth with a score of 13.966. Filippo Tomasi/SPORTSFILE
gymnastics

Dominick Cunningham finishes fifth in vault final at European Championships

Reigning world champion Jake Jarman of Great Britain took gold.
10.09pm, 27 Apr 2024
DOMINICK CUNNINGHAM FINISHED fifth in the vault final at the European Gymnastics Championships in Rimini, Italy on Saturday afternoon.

Cunningham scored 14.133 and 13.800 for his two vaults, giving him an overall score of 13.966.

Reigning world champion Jake Jarman of Great Britain took gold with a score of 14.883, pipping Armenia’s Artur Davtyan (14.850) and Ukraine’s Nazar Chepurnyi (14.749).

Cunningham, whose father hails from Carlow, previously represented Team GB before transferring allegiance to Ireland in 2022.

Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
