This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You can see it building, but it's small steps, it's small wins - it might be two steps forward, a step back'

Former Galway hurling boss Micheál Donoghue is this week’s guest on How To Win At Dominoes.

By The42 Team Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 5:25 PM
7 minutes ago 382 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5156487
'It’s about a group of players, and we for a massive response from them.'
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
'It’s about a group of players, and we for a massive response from them.'
'It’s about a group of players, and we for a massive response from them.'
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MICHEÁL DONOGHUE ULTIMATELY led Galway to the Holy Grail of an All-Ireland senior hurling title in 2017.

But, when he began his tenure, it wasn’t necessarily a ‘Carlsberg world where you’d hit the ground running and win everything’ as he explains on this week’s episode of How To Win At Dominoes, the coaching podcast hosted by Shane Keegan. 

The Clarinbridge native took the job ahead of the 2016 league, a campaign which saw Galway drop out of Division 1A. 

“I was a Galway supporter from the outset, and I was adamant, at a stage you were going to games and you were going, ‘if I was, if we were, what would we do different’.

“So there were things on the field and equally things off the field that you were saying we’d change.

“But we got relegated from league one and got bombarded. I’ll never forget walking off the pitch after that defeat to Cork and I was being lambasted left, right and centre, abused, top to bottom, and this is only two and half months into the job when you’re only trying to put your own stamp on it.

“And in fairness, the players were brilliant. Their application, dedication, commitment to it. The buy-in from them was top-notch and you can see it building, but it’s small steps, it’s small wins — it might be two steps forward, a step back, but we could see where we wanted to go. But that was a massive kick for us.

“We got lambasted, I remember getting a phone call. I used to stay at home with dad after he got sick.  I remember sleeping at home that night in the home house and getting a call from a high-powered person and just giving me an earful and I remember thinking ‘are you joking like? We’re two months in the job, will you just give us a chance, man.

“And after that we just started progressing and building and putting our own print on it. And it’s not about us and I’ve said this the whole time, it’s about a group of players, and we got a massive response from them.”

Donoghue is the latest top coach to be quizzed by former Galway United and Wexford Youths boss Shane Keegan. He joins a list that includes Pádraig Harrington, Billy Walsh, Gary Keegan, Derek McGrath, Stuart Lancaster, Paul McGinley and more of our elite-level sporting leaders. 

To listen to this week’s episode in full, and to get access to our other member-only podcasts and more great benefits, join The42 Membership today. Click here for more information.

 

 

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie