Kieran Donaghy set to take up role with Armagh footballers - report

Donaghy on duty with Austin Stacks this year.

FORMER KERRY STAR Kieran Donaghy is reportedly set to join the coaching ticket with Armagh’s senior footballers.

The Irish News reported today that the four-time All-Ireland champion, who also played basketball with distinction, will feature in the Orchard County’s setup in 2021.

Senior football manager Kieran McGeeney has been in charge with his native county since the 2018 season. Armagh’s 2020 campaign came to an end at the semi-final stage of the Ulster Championship when they lost 1-22 to 0-13 at the hands of Donegal.

