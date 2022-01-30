Donaghy's influence plain to see as Armagh attack sparkles

KIERAN DONAGHY KNOWS only too well the value of a long diagonal ball into the full-forward line.

Armagh coach Kieran Donaghy and Connaire Mackin after the match. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Both of Armagh’s goals in last night’s thrilling five-point win over Dublin arrived courtesy of an angled delivery into the last line of attack.

It was a ploy Armagh had been working on last season and they used it to good effect in the opening game of the 2022 Allianz Football League.

The former Kerry great is now into his second year working as coach with Kieran McGeeney’s team, and his fingerprints could be seen all over the first-half goals from Rian O’Neill and Jason Duffy.

While Dublin’s stuttering attack launched several high balls inside as they chased the game in the final quarter, Armagh’s patterns of forward play had more finesse to them.

They’ve evidently spent a great deal of time on working the ball to the 45 on either flank and hitting the full-forward line with an early kick-pass.

They took advantage of one-on-one match-ups in the Dublin full-back line, the ball winning ability of O’Neill and the quality kick-passers they possess.

While McGeeney has long encouraged attacking football, and Armagh team he played on favoured a diagonal into Steven McDonnell and Ronan Clarke, there’s no doubt Donaghy’s voice further encouraged this direct method of play.

When executed properly it can be devastatingly effective, as the Orchard County showed in Croke Park, particularly in the opening 35 minutes when they scored 2-8.

Before O’Neill rattled Evan Comerford’s net in the Hill 16 end, he opened his account after an inviting Rory Grugan outside of the boot pass into the danger zone.

Three minutes later, Aidan Nugent’s searching ball for O’Neill looked to be under-hit, until a mistake by Davy Byrne left the Crossmaglen Rangers poacher racing through on goal.

For too long Gaelic football has been blighted by conservatism, where imaginative, high-risk/high-reward kick-passes are discouraged in favour of retaining possession.

It was a difficult pass for Nugent to attempt and even though he didn’t properly execute it, his bravery paid off when Byrne made an uncharacteristic mistake and misjudged the flight of the ball.

Armagh were outnumbered up front when another crossfield ball, this time from Niall Rowland, caused mayhem in the Dublin defence for Duffy’s goal.

Tiernan Kelly did well to win the break off Duffy’s attempted catch and O’Neill (out of shot) got on the ball.

He fed Duffy, who skipped past his man and dropped it in the net. Like O’Neill’s three-pointer, it was a goal with more a touch of fortune as it appeared Duffy went for a point.

But again, the score arrived when Armagh went long and risked being turned over. Crucially, they sent the ball in before the Dublin defence could get properly set-up.

Nine different scorers shot 2-11 from play and they kicked just three wides, yet McGeeney felt Armagh left further scoring chances behind them.

“We played well and we missed a lot,” he said. “We definitely could have had another three or four goals. Thankfully, some of them were taking the simple points. We missed one or two, they had a couple of wides as well. But we had a good performance.”

While O’Neill’s tally of 1-4 took much of the limelight, he was pleased with the form shown by some of their newcomers.

“I thought he was impressive. Rian is a great player but there were other players there. I thought Ciaran Mackin for his first time in a county jersey was exceptional in midfield, he was outstanding. Some of the tackles he made in the last line of defence were top class.

“That’s the hard thing about being a great player for Rian, you expect that from him. But for a new player that’s never wore his county jersey before to step in at Croke Park in midfield against a phenomenal team and put in a performance that the likes of Ciaran Mackin did, I have to say I was very proud of what he did tonight.”

He continued: “We had seven starters from last year sitting on the bench. We’re trying new things. And it worked out today. It was a good performance, you can’t not be happy with it.

“But I’m around long enough to know where the kick in the arse comes. I’ve had more kicks in the arse than I’ve had pats on the back.”

To achieve their first win at Croke Park in five years and their first victory over the Sky Blues at the venue since McGeeney was still in his pomp back in 2003 was significant for this group.

“It’s a great milestone for us. But we seen from the league last year that getting beaten by a big score doesn’t necessarily negate the quality of players you have. If anything it just pokes the bear.

“So we’ll enjoy tonight, it was a good victory, I’m not taking anything away from the lads. I’m sure Dublin will look at it and at some of the mistakes they made and will bounce back and they’ll be stronger come the summer because of the night.

“Our job is now to focus on Tyrone. We’ve All-Ireland champions coming to us next week and they’ll be sore from the last time. Tyrone loving Armagh like they do will want to set that straight.”

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney speaks to his players after the game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

McGeeney gathered his players in a huddle in the middle of the field and delivered short speech afterwards.

Asked what he said to the squad, he remarked: “I did say well done, but I think there is vast improvement in the squad and there’s more to come from them. But I’ve also reminded them of the quality that’s in front of them over the next number of weeks.

“People are going to want to now take your scalp. It’s a tough division but it’s a great division. Where else would you want to be on a Saturday night other than Croke Park? Lights on, Dublin open again, you’d love to be 25 again.”

