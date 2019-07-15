Donal Conway nominated unopposed to continue as FAI President

FAI PRESIDENT DONAL Conway has been nominated unopposed by FAI AGM members to continue in his role.

Vice-president Noel Fitzroy has also been proposed and seconded to continue in his role, but faces competition from Gerry McAnaney and Paul Cooke.

All nominees were proposed and seconded by separate AGM members.

The latter pair have been nominated for the roles of Honorary Secretary and Honorary Treasurer, but those positions will be abolished if the FAI accept the structural reforms recommended by the joint FAI/Sport Ireland Governance Review Group.

Conway has been an FAI Board member since 2005, while Fitzroy was nominated to the Board as Vice-President in 2018.

The reforms will be accepted by a vote among voting members at the forthcoming FAI AGM on 27 July, with a two-thirds majority of the 206 votes needed to pass the reforms.

Although Conway wrote to Sports Minister Shane Ross in April to say that the entire board would step down by the July AGM, the review recommended that one or two of the present Board stay on for another year to manage the implementation of these reforms, for “handover and transition purposes.”

Thus, should they be implemented, it appears Conway is likely to stay on. Under the new structures, the President will remain on the new 12-person board although will not chair its meetings.

The Vice-President is also a member of the Board, and thus it is possible that Noel Fitzroy is re-elected to that role and becomes the second of the present Board members to remain in situ for another year.

How these roles are filled depends on whether delegates vote in favour of the reforms. Under the present rules, they are filled by a Special Council meeting held after the AGM.

Under the new rules, the roles would be filled by a vote among AGM members.

The FAI host an EGM in Dunboyne this Saturday, to pass rules necessary to comply with the Governance Review Group report.

The AGM takes place in Trim a week later, on July 27. It has been announced ahead of that meeting that the FAI are unable to furnish delegates with the Association’s audited accounts ahead of that meeting, for the first time in the FAI’s history.