This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 31 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You have to move on' - Last year's final failure to fuel St Thomas in showdown with Borris-Ileigh

Donal Cooney says the Galway side are ready to go in the All-Ireland semi-final this weekend.

By Declan Rooney Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 7:09 AM
56 minutes ago 414 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4950159
Donal Cooney: aiming to get back to All-Ireland decider.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Donal Cooney: aiming to get back to All-Ireland decider.
Donal Cooney: aiming to get back to All-Ireland decider.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

ST THOMAS’ Donal Cooney says the memory of their St Patrick’s Day All-Ireland final collapse against Ballyhale Shamrocks will drive them forward as they seek a return to the club hurling decider.

The back-to-back Galway champions face Tipperary and Munster winners Borris-Ileigh at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday, with a place in the final against the 2019 winners or Slaughtneil the prize for victory.

Cooney is expected to line out in the half-back line alongside his brother Shane, while team captain Conor will be handed much of the scoring burned for the family from his position at the edge of the square.

Ballyhale had 17 points to spare on a day where everything seemed to go wrong for St Thomas’, and according to Cooney (29) his teammates have recovered admirably from that crushing All-Ireland final loss.

“Hopefully it does stand to us. We are an experienced team that should be able to perform. Even after the All-Ireland final defeat you have to move on and look at the next challenge,” said Donal Cooney, who is an engineering teacher in Garbally College.

“If you are always looking back at what happened you get caught out. I think it will stand to us but as a team we have moved on and we have to look at Borris-Ileigh as our opponents and nothing else.

“It was a brilliant year in general from where we started after the All-Ireland loss. We picked ourselves back up even with all the injuries and got going again.

“Before the match we had Kenneth (Burke) getting injured in the semi-final, then Eanna (Burke) and Fintan (Burke) were injured on the day. That doesn’t help. Then you are playing a fantastic team like Ballyhale, you have to be at full capacity to play them.

“Then we didn’t perform, whatever happened on the day we didn’t play well. And it was a pity, but we got ourselves back together. We have never lay down and felt sorry for ourselves since, which is a huge mark of this team.”

Victory over Liam Mellows for the second year in a row handed St Thomas’ their fourth title and saw them win consecutive Galway championships for the first time in their history. Coming two weeks after their loss to Ballyhale, it would have been easy for them to hit the Galway championship with dampened enthusiasm, but playing with his blood relatives and best friends has driven Cooney.

“It is one of the best feelings you can have, playing with your family. For us it’s fantastic, it’s our social outlet. I have two bothers playing with me, but James Regan was always over in our house, the Sherrys, the Burkes too, it is a big family.

“Every lad around, we’ve known each other since we were kids. Mick Donoghue – he got the hall of fame this year for the club – he started with us when we were Under 6 playing indoor hurling with plastic hurls. That’s how we all started over in Peterswell hall.

“All the lads were at it then, and it’s amazing how we have all stuck together, twenty-something years we are all still together.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie