This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 17 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Attacking players and stuff as they have done is not very respectful' - Clare boss

Donal Moloney hit out at the critics of the Clare players.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 17 Jun 2019, 6:00 AM
33 minutes ago 624 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4684943
Clare joint boss Donal Moloney during yesterday's game.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Clare joint boss Donal Moloney during yesterday's game.
Clare joint boss Donal Moloney during yesterday's game.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CLARE JOINT BOSS Donal Moloney lauded the character of his players in claiming victory over Cork yesterday in their last Munster tie of the season and hit out at their critics from the past week.

Heavy losses at the hands of Tipperary and Limerick since the start of June had generated plenty criticism of the Clare players.

Their campaign culminated in a 2019 championship exit yesterday but they did depart in a positive fashion with a stirring display in front of their home support in Cusack Park yielding a five-point success over Cork.

“We’re just so proud of them and our county should be proud of them,” insisted Moloney.

“And they shouldn’t be proud of some of the stuff they said over the last two weeks. It’s always a tough week.

“They can attack us all they want you know? We are around a long time we don’t have any issue with that, but attacking players and stuff as they have done is not very respectful.

“It was print and social (media). I don’t have to qualify it, you all know. You don’t need me to spell it out lads. We are just very proud of our players.

“We can’t control other results. we’re very proud. This is our third Sunday in a row and to be beaten like we were last week and then to do what they did today, to get up off the floor and do that it really reflects the courage and the character of our players. We’ll take stock now and see where we go.”

Peter Duggan and Patrick O'Connor after the game Clare's Peter Duggan and Patrick O'Connor after the loss to Cork.

Clare got off to a lightning start with Shane O’Donnell’s goal inside the opening seconds of the match setting the tone.

“Yes, Shane (O’Donnell) has been terrific all week – they’ve all been terrific all week, all of them. They were superb today.

“We said at the start we wanted to get a Munster championship record, we wanted Clare to start winning games in Munster. We’ve won six in the last three years, contested two Munster finals and died with our boots on.

“Clare haven’t had a record like that since back in the ’90s so we set our stall and we’re very proud with how the players went at it today.”

Gerry O'Connor and David Fitzgerald after the game David Fitzgerald with Clare joint boss Gerry O'Connor. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Clare’s season has now drawn to a close with Moloney not drawn on the managerial future of himself and Gerry O’Connor.

“If you’re not at your absolute best every day you’ll get turned over. That’s life. It’s very, very difficult to win four championship matches back to back, especially the way the games are set up.

“We are very proud of our players today and we’ll take stock and see where we are.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie