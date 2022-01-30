Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 30 January 2022
Advertisement

Liverpool see off competition to complete signing of Porto star Luis Diaz

The 25-year-old has penned a long-term contract with the Anfield club, understood to run until 2027.

By Press Association Sunday 30 Jan 2022, 12:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,096 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5668709
Luis Diaz in possession for Porto during November's clash with Liverpool at Anfield.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Luis Diaz in possession for Porto during November's clash with Liverpool at Anfield.
Luis Diaz in possession for Porto during November's clash with Liverpool at Anfield.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LIVERPOOL HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Colombia forward Luis Diaz from Porto, the Premier League club have announced.

The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Anfield club, understood to run until 2027, after the Reds agreed an initial fee of £37.5million with the Portuguese outfit.

The deal, which could also see Liverpool pay an additional £12.5m in potential add-ons, is subject to the acquisition of a work permit.

Liverpool representatives travelled to South America, where Diaz is currently on international duty, to complete the deal ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Diaz, who is due to play for Colombia in a World Cup qualifier in Argentina on Tuesday, is not expected to arrive on Merseyside until later in the week at the earliest.

Liverpool have beaten off competition from other clubs, notably Tottenham, to secure the services of the player.

Diaz was understood to have been manager Jurgen Klopp’s first target for next summer but the club decided to move earlier than planned due to the interest of others.

In a brief video clip released by Liverpool, Diaz said: “I’m really happy to sign for Liverpool.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Diaz scored 41 goals in 125 games for Porto after moving to Europe from Colombia’s Junior FC in the summer of 2019.

He played against Liverpool twice earlier this season as Porto faced Klopp’s side in the Champions League group stage.

He has also scored seven times in 31 appearances for his country.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie