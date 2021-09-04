Donegal 2020 final replay postponed after successful Naomh Conaill appeal

THE ORDERED REPLAY of the Donegal 2020 county final has been postponed after Naomh Conaill’s appeal to the Ulster GAA Hearing Committee was successful.

Donegal GAA confirmed on Saturday that the Ulster body noted a rule was infringed relating to video and the process must restart.

The delayed final was played on Saturday 14 August and saw Naomh Conaill triumph against Kilcar 4-2 on penalty success. Subsequently, the Donegal Competitions’ Control Committee (CCC) decided to replay the match following an appeal by Kilcar in relation to the number of substitutes used by the winners.

The county board agreed with the claim that Naomh Conaill had used four subs in extra-time, instead of the permitted three. A replay was scheduled for next Wednesday but that is now postponed.

However, Naomh Conaill’s successful appeal has led to the game’s postponement. Should the final be replayed, scheduling it will prove another challenge with the 2021 championship due to commence in the middle of September.

Kilcar can remit their objection for a hearing under a differently constituted committee.

“The replay of the 2020 county final scheduled for Wednesday, September 8 has been further postponed. Naomh Conaill’s appeal to Coiste Éisteachta Cúige Comhairle Uladh was successful and Ulster GAA have noted that a rule was infringed relating to video and the process must re-start,” Donegal GAA said.

“Kilcar’s objection is to be remitted to CCC Dhún na nGall for re-hearing under a differently constituted (CCC Dhún na nGall) committee.”