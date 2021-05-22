BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 22 May 2021
Donegal salvage draw in high-scoring thriller with Monaghan

Conor McCarthy’s first-half hat-trick wasn’t enough to earn a win for Monaghan.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 May 2021, 7:23 PM
Conor McCarthy.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Conor McCarthy.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CONOR MCCARTHY HIT a first-half hat-trick and yet still did not end up on the winning side this afternoon, as Donegal recovered to salvage a draw in a Division One thriller at Ballybofey, the final score reading 1-20 to 4-11.

McCarthy scored his three goals in the space of 22 first-half minutes, with Michael Langan netting for Donegal to leave Monaghan leading by five points at the break. Conor McManus was introduced at half-time and his quick-fire goal and point sent Monaghan seven points clear in the early stages of the second half. 

Donegal hung on in, though, and a late free from Paddy McBrearty earned Donegal a share of the spoils. 

Both sides finished with 14 men after red cards for Monaghan’s Conor Boyle and Donegal sub Daire O’Baoill.

Allianz League Division One Results and Fixtures 

Donegal 1-20 4-11 Monaghan 

Armagh vs Tyrone 7pm

 

