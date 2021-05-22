Donegal salvage draw in high-scoring thriller with Monaghan

CONOR MCCARTHY HIT a first-half hat-trick and yet still did not end up on the winning side this afternoon, as Donegal recovered to salvage a draw in a Division One thriller at Ballybofey, the final score reading 1-20 to 4-11.

McCarthy scored his three goals in the space of 22 first-half minutes, with Michael Langan netting for Donegal to leave Monaghan leading by five points at the break. Conor McManus was introduced at half-time and his quick-fire goal and point sent Monaghan seven points clear in the early stages of the second half.

Donegal hung on in, though, and a late free from Paddy McBrearty earned Donegal a share of the spoils.

Both sides finished with 14 men after red cards for Monaghan’s Conor Boyle and Donegal sub Daire O’Baoill.

Allianz League Division One Results and Fixtures

Armagh vs Tyrone 7pm