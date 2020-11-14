Donegal ease past Armagh to reach yet another Ulster final

DONEGAL 1-22

ARMAGH 0-13

IT MAY BE that Donegal represent the greatest hope of Dublin being stopped in their quest to accumulate six All-Ireland titles in a row.

With Kerry gone, that appears the case. But how much we can tell from this poor challenge from Armagh is quite another thing.

Orchard boss Kieran McGeeney may have thought back to his first time on the line for his native county in 2015, when they went in at half time 1-9 to 0-2 down.

Here it was even worse, 1-12 to 0-3 down when the teams went in for their cuppa.

Donegal pressed high on Armagh goalkeeper Blaine Hughes’ kickout and they made them pay with Michael Langan especially dominant under the kickout.

The goal came toward the end of the first half when the ball broke off Aidan Forker and fell to Peader Mogan. He scooped it up and made for goal, unleashing a powerful drive beyond Hughes.

In truth, the game was over as a contest at this point. Armagh offered nothing in terms of getting moves going and it was noticeable how easily Donegal – admittedly a team of huge men – were able to strip them of the ball.

The second half was a non-event as Donegal cruised home.

Scorers for Donegal: P Mogan 1-2, M Langan 0-3, R McHugh, J Brennan 0-2 each, C McGonigle 0-2, 1m, C Thompson 0-2, 1f, N O’Donnell 0-2, 1m, M Murphy 0-2f, EB Gallagher, H McFadden (m), P McBrearty, O Gallen, A McClean 0-1 each

Scorers for Armagh: R O’Neill 0-7, 6f, 1x’45′, J Clarke 0-2, C Turbitt 0-2, 1m, O O’Neil 0-1, N Grimley 0-1m

DONEGAL

1. Shaun Patton (St Eunan’s)

2. Stephen McMenamin (Killygordon)

3. Neil McGee (Gaoth Dobhair)

4. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar)

6. Paul Brennan (Bundoran)

7. Peader Mogan (St Naul’s)

8. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs)

9. Caolan McGonigle (Buncrana)

10. Ciaran Thompson (Glenties)

11. Niall O’Donnell (St Eunan’s)

12. Michael Langan (St Michael’s)

17. Eoin McHugh (Kilcar)

14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly)

15. Jamie Brennan (Bundoran)

Subs: J McKelvey for McMenamin (3m), A McClean for P Brennan (44m), P McBrearty for J Brennan (50m), J McGee for McFadden (52m), O Gallen for E McHugh (59m)

ARMAGH

1. Blain Hughes (Carrickcruppin)

2. Paddy Burns (Forkhill)

3. Ryan Kennedy (Ballymacnab)

4. James Morgan (Crossmaglen)

5. Conor O’Neill (Killeavey)

6. Aidan Forker (Maghery)

7. Mark Shields (Whitecross)

8. Oisin O’Neill (Crossmaglen)

9. Stephen Sheridan (Forkhill)

10. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab)

17. Greg McCabe (Camlough)

12. Stefan Campbell (Clann na nGael)

13. Jamie Clarke (Neasden Gaels)

14. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen)

20. Jarlath Óg Burns (Silverbridge)

Subs: N Grimley for Sheridan (30m), J Hall for C O’Neill, A Murnin for JÓg Burns (HT), E Rafferty for Murnin (47m), C Turbitt for Grugan (52m)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)