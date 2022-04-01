Donegal will not appeal suspensions handed out after Armagh melee

A file pic of Donegal players before the game.

DONEGAL HAVE CONFIRMED that they will not be appealing the suspensions handed out to players following last weekend’s Division One National Football League clash against Armagh.

RTÉ Sport reported this week that Neil McGee and Odhran McFadden-Ferry were hit with one-match bans for “contributing to a melee”.

This will likely see them miss this month’s Ulster championship meeting of the sides, with Stefan Campbell, Aidan Nugent and Ciaran Mackin suspended from the Armagh side.

It is understood all five players were named in referee Paddy Neilan’s report after Donegal’s 1-14 to 1-13 win in Letterkenny.

“Following consultations last night between the county board, team management and player representatives, CLG Dhún na nGall accept the referee’s report on the Donegal v Armagh Allianz League Round 7 fixture last Sunday in O’Donnell Park,” a statement from Donegal GAA, published this morning, reads.

“Consequently, Donegal will not be appealing the suspensions handed out to Donegal players.”

Ballybofey hosts the side’s mouth-watering provincial championship showdown on 24 April.