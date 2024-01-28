Donegal fire 1-20 against Cork as McGuinness gets new era off to winning start

Donegal 1-20

Cork 2-6

CORK’S MISERABLE RECORD OF opening league day woe continued in Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey as Jim McGuinness’ second spell in charge of Donegal got off to a winning start.

With conditions ranging from difficult to a deluge, it was never going to a sparkling performance for the victors, but one that they will cherish for the qualities it took.

Cork’s refusal to gamble with a series of shots from distance in the second half however, will puzzle Rebel followers after Donegal enjoyed such success from such an approach in the first half.

Despite Oisin Gallen being withdrawn from the starting team to join the likes of Michael Langan, Jason McGee and Hugh McFadden on the injury list, they finished stronger.

With five minutes to go, Caolan McGonagle caught a kickout, fed Ciaran Moore who played in captain Patrick McBrearty to step inside Cork goalkeeper Patrick Doyle and rifle to the net.

It was no less than they and he deserved for a completely commanding performance that leaves one considering what kind of shape they might land into Celtic Park later this summer to take on defending Ulster champions Derry.

The first half was shaped by Donegal using the wind to hoist over points from distance with a series of efforts by league debutant Odhran Doherty catching the eye.

Cork hit back with a goal from Eoghan McSweeney after a lovely flowing move. With nine players starting that had featured in their last championship game last summer against Derry and their size, it might have been felt that their running game could trouble Donegal.

Advertisement

A freak goal by Chris Óg Jones in the second half was about all they could muster afterwards, the confidence ebbing away, minute by minute.

Scorers for Donegal: Patrick McBrearty 1-6 (6f), Odhran Doherty 0-3, Dáire ÓBaoill 0-2, Brendan McCole, Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle, Domhnall MacGiolla Bhride, Peader Mogan, Shane O’Donnell, Jamie Brennan 0-1 each, Gavin Mulreany 0-1, (1f).

Scorers for Cork: Chris Óg Jones 1-2, Eoghan McSweeney 1-0, Brian O’Driscoll 0-2, Mark Cronin 0-1, Steven Sherlock 0-1 (1f)

Donegal

Gavin Mulreany

Mark Curran, Brendan McCole, Kevin McGettigan

Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle, Ciaran Moore

Ciaran Thompson, Domhnall MacGiolla Bhride

Peader Mogan, Odhran Doherty, Shane O’Donnell

Patrick McBrearty, Dara ÓBaoill, Jamie Brennan

Subs

Eoghan Bán Gallagher for McGettigan (23),

Oisin Caulfield for O’Donnell (55)

Jack McKelvey for Doherty (55)

Luke McGlynn for Brennan (64)

Aaron Doherty for ÓBaoill (67)

Cork

Patrick Doyle

Maurice Shanley, Tommy Walsh, Sean Meehan

Luke Fahy, Rory Maguire, Matty Taylor

Ian Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan

Eoghan McSweeney, David Buckley, Brian O’Driscoll

Ruairi Deane, Brian Hurley, Chris Óg Jones

Subs

Darragh Cashman for Shanley (47)

Mark Cronin for Buckley (48)

Steven Sherlock for Hurley (51)

Fionn Herlihy for Deane (56)

Daniel O’Mahony for McSweeney (65)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)