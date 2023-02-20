Hamstring injury setbacks for key Donegal and Cork forwards

DONEGAL AND CORK have both been hit with hamstring injury setbacks to key forwards as they approach the midway mark of the Allianz Football Leagues.

Donegal captain Patrick McBrearty will have to undergo surgery to repair a hamstring tear that he sustained in their recent game against Tyrone.

McBrearty missed yesterday’s loss to Monaghan and it was confirmed afterwards that he now faces a surgery with a comeback date unknown.

There had been uncertainty over the extent of McBrearty’s injury last week with a bulletin released by the county board stating that he would undergo a fitness test ahead of the match in Clones.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately the injury is serious enough and he is going to be out for the foreseeable future,” said Donegal boss Paddy Carr, speaking to Donegal Live after yesterday’s game.

“His season has not ended and we have got the best medical advice there now. His surgery will happen very quickly.”

Donegal face Down in the Ulster championship on 22 April and are currently bottom of Division 1 after losing two of their opening three games.

“It’s a blow and Paddy is a leader. What can you do? Lots of other teams have marquee players out too. Paddy’s influence is important. It’s a hamstring tear. There’s different degrees of injury and it necessitates surgery. We only got the definitive word over the weekend and we couldn’t release anything until we knew.”

Cork are also facing an anxious wait in relation to the fitness of a key forward with Cathail O’Mahony to undergo a scan today after damaging his hamstring in last week’s Sigerson Cup final.

O’Mahony was on crutches at Cork’s defeat to Dublin in Páirc Uí Chaoimh after suffering the injury last Wednesday night during UCC’s win over UL in Waterford.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

The Mitchelstown club man, who won an All-Ireland junior hurling medal in January with Ballygiblin, had come off the bench to score 1-1 from play in Cork’s last league game against Kildare, but missed out yesterday. O’Mahony missed 10 weeks with a hamstring tear in 2021, suffering the injury blow in a game against Westmeath.

“He’s going for a scan, we’ll know more after that,” revealed Cork boss John Cleary after yesterday’s game.

“It doesn’t look good at the moment from his point of view but we’ll wait until we get the definite answer back on that. He’s out for the next few weeks anyway.”

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.