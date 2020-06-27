Donegal county final fixed for last weekend in September

THE DONEGAL COUNTY final has been fixed for the final weekend of September, just five weeks before Declan Bonner’s side meet Tyrone in the Ulster senior championship quarter-final.

In what promises to be a hectic couple of months, a new format has been arranged for the Donegal Championships this year – with Senior, Intermediate and Junior finals scheduled for the week ending 26 and 27 September.

The Donegal Championship will see all 16 teams enter into a single “league”. The top eight teams in the league – after four rounds of games – qualify for the quarter-finals and the bottom four go into relegation play-offs.

Each team will have two home and two away “league” games during August. There will be a draw in early July which will determine the first two sets of “league” fixtures. The first eight teams drawn at home on the weekend of 31 July to 3 August will go into Pool A.

The remaining eight teams in Pool B will play at home the following weekend. All knock-out games will be played to a finish on the day. The draw of the third round of games will take place on 9 August after all second round games are completed. Similarly, the draw for Round 4 will take place on 16 August.

The draw for the quarter-finals will see the top four teams in the league play at home.

Following the completion of club activity, the Donegal footballers play Tyrone in round 6 of the National League on the week ending 17/18 October, before travelling to Kerry seven days later. The weekend after that is Championship time, when Donegal meet Tyrone on either 31 October or 1 November.

Donegal club football returns on Saturday 17 July with the first round games of the new regional leagues.