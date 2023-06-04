Three-goal Derry power past Donegal to continue unbeaten start

Donegal 1-15

Derry 3-14

DERRY REMAIN UNBEATEN in Group 4 of the All-Ireland SFC series after a composed performance against Donegal in Ballybofey, where they powered to a five-point victory.

There were three goals in all for the Ulster champions as Padraig McGrogan, Lachlan Murray and Conor Doherty while Donegal also struck for the net late on through Rory O’Donnell.

The result puts Derry on three points alongside joint leaders Monaghan, while Donegal are in third on two points. Clare, who are zero points, cannot progress to the knockout stages.

Despite the defeat, Paddy McBrearty’s return from injury was an encouraging sight for Donegal fans when he was introduced just before the hour mark.

But it was Derry who appeared impressive throughout to secure the win heading into the final round of the All-Ireland series. They will head into the final round still unbeaten after playing out a draw against Monaghan in the opening round.

Derry’s final game of the group will be against Clare, while Donegal will take on Monaghan.

