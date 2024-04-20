Donegal sink Ulster champions Derry with four-goal blitz

LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
Donegal 4-11
Derry 0-17
DONEGAL HAVE TURNED the Ulster championship on its’ head after getting their teeth into a problem that had been hiding in plain sight.
In four championship meetings against Mickey Harte, Jim McGuinness has triumphed in every one. This however, will be the most satisfying of all.
For the last two seasons, Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch has been playing as an extra outfield player. Clever managers take advantage of that situation. Three Donegal goals came from Lynch being hopelessly out of his element and the goals left wide open.
The first came on 19 minutes. Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton kicked to the wing that Lynch was not on and after Brendan Rogers got a fist to the ball, the opportunistic Ryan McHugh got his hands on the ball, they moved it to Daire ÓBaoill lofted it over Lynch.
Derry still looked in good shape and manager Mickey Harte sent for reinforcements quick in Gareth McKinless and Niall Toner.
They managed to get to half time a point adrift and looking like if they ironed out their glitches, they could survive.
But pure panic and terror set in after the break. Just three minutes in, Daire ÓBaoill was sneaking up the left wing with nobody guarding him. Goalkeeper Patton sent it long and it caught out the Derry defence.
On the run back to goal, Lynch managed to get something on the lobbed shot, but it hit off his knee and into the net.
A hard comeback to mount got even harder on 47 minutes. Peader Mogan burned down towards the Brandywell end goals, using Oisin Gallen as a decoy while the burrowed through to goals.
Chrissy McKaigue made a desperate attempt to get something on, but fouled Mogan. Referee David Gough had no hesitation in signalling the penalty, which Gallen rolled to the net.
Derry then clipped over three consecutive points. But they also hit three wides and three short.
The final nail came with time running out. In the meantime, Patton had to go off and was replaced by Gavin Mulreany in goals.
Mulreany changed tack and landed a kickout right on top of Lynch. He got up, but only broke the ball to the ground. Donegal fed it to Jamie Brennan who raced through and planted a shot in the roof of the net.
It signals an incredible win for Donegal, under McGuinness.
In all the build-up to this game, it was felt that he would definitely have something up his sleeve.
Lynch has been living dangerously. In the first round last year against Fermanagh, he was out of his goals twice when they won kickouts and aimed kicks towards an unguarded goal.
In his first coming, McGuinness was credited as having brought wholesale changes to Gaelic football. Perhaps the chance to do that now is over. Perhaps what he can do now is subtle tweaks and punish the weaknesses of other teams.
As the Donegal fans ran onto the pitch after the game, it felt like that is all he needs to do.
They are set for another Ulster semi-final. Who would bet against the Anglo-Celt returning to The Hills?
Scorers for Donegal: Daire ÓBaoill 2-1, Oisin Gallen 1-3, (1-0 pen, 2f, 1x’45’), Jamie Brennan 1-0, Ryan McHugh 0-2, Ciaran Moore, Peader Mogan, Ciaran Thompson, Aaron Doherty 0-1 each, Patrick McBrearty 0-1f.
Scorers for Derry: Ethan Doherty 0-4, Shane McGuigan 0-4, (2f), Paul Cassidy 0-2, Brendan Rogers 0-2, Conor Doherty, Lachlan Murray, Gareth McKinless, Niall Toner 0-1 each.
Donegal
1. Sean Patton (St Eunan’s)
2. Mark Curran (Dungloe) 3. Ciaran Moore (St Eunan’s) 4. Peader Mogan (St Naul’s)
5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar) 6. Caolan McGonigle (Buncrana) 7. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s)
32. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill) 9. Michael Langan (St Michael’s)
27. Jason McGee (Dungloe) 11. Niall O’Donnell (St Eunan’s) 12. Daire ÓBaoill (Gaoth Dobhair)
22. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s) 14. Oisin Gallen (Sean MacCumhaills) 15. Aaron Doherty (Naomh Columba)
Subs:
16. Gavin Mulreany (St Naul’s) for Patton (56m)
23. Jamie Brennan (Bundoran) for A Doherty (58m)
13. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar) for N O’Donnell (59m)
10. Odhran Doherty (Naomh Conaill) for McGee (67m)
17. Kevin McGettigan (Naomh Conaill) for Curran (69m)
Derry
1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)
2. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt) 3. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil) 4. Diarmuid Baker (Steelstown)
5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge) 6. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt) 7. Padraig McGrogan (Magherafelt)
8. Conor Glass © (Glen) 9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)
10. Ethan Doherty (Glen) 11. Ciaran McFaul (Glen) 12. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy)
13. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough) 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil) 15. Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin)
Subs
26. Niall Toner (Lavey) for Murray (28m)
23. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry) for McGrogan (29m)
17. Emmet Bradley (Glen) for Murray (52m)
21. Donncha Gilmore (Steelstown) for McKaigue (57m)
24. Eunan Mulholland (Glen) for McFaul (66m)
Referee: David Gough (Meath)