Donegal postpone county senior football final due to Covid-19 case

THE DONEGAL COUNTY board have announced this evening their senior football final, scheduled for next Sunday, has been postponed.

Kilcar and Naomh Conaill were set to play in the battle for the 2020 title but the match has now been put back until Wednesday 7 October.

A player from the Kilcar club tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend and while Donegal had opted yesterday to press ahead with plans to play the game, they have now performed a u-turn.

“The Donegal CCC met this afternoon and made a decision to postpone the Michael Murphy Senior County Championship final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill,” outlined the county board in a statement they have released.

Three other matches are still planned to go ahead, the intermediate county final, a senior promotion-relegation play-off and a junior football semi-final.

“As of Tuesday evening the above three fixtures still stand but as was the case yesterday one of these three may still be postponed,” the statement added.

Several players from Declan Bonner’s Donegal senior squad are involved in the clubs that are contesting the county decider. Naomh Conaill are the reigning champions, who are appearing in their fourth successive final. They lost out to Kilcar when the pair met in the final in 2017.

