Naomh Conaill reign in Donegal again, McCarron stars as Scotstown win Monaghan final

COUNTY FOOTBALL FINALS dominated the Ulster GAA agenda this afternoon with five senior titles handed out.

In Donegal, Naomh Conaill were crowned senior champions again as they impressively despatched Gaoth Dobhair by 1-16 to 1-8 in Ballybofey.

Charles McGuinness impressed with 1-2 for the victors, while Ciaran Thompson kicked three points. Naomh Conaill were ahead 0-9 to 0-2 at the break, reflective of their first-half superiority, and closed out the game impressively to land their fourth crown in five seasons.

The Armagh senior crown was lifted by Crossmaglen Rangers as they had 12 points to spare over Clan na Gael, victorious by 2-16 to 1-7 at the Athletic Grounds.

Jamie Clarke and Ronan Fitzpatrick both netted for the victors, while Michael McConville raised the green flag for Clan. The success saw Crossmaglen complete back-to-back county title wins.

Crossmaglen's Jamie Clarke.

The goalscoring power of Gowna won the day in the Cavan senior final as they raised five green flags in their 5-15 to 0-13 success against Kingscourt Harps. Tiarnan Madden top scored with 2-4, while Oisin Pierson, Ryan Brady and Darragh McConnon all netted. After ending a 20-year wait for title glory last season, Gowna achieved back-to-back final wins for the first time since 2000.

Gowna captain Ryan McGahern.

In the Fermanagh final, Derrygonnelly Harps held off Erne Gaels Belleek by 2-8 to 0-9. Gary McKenna and Shane McGullion bagged the goals as the champions landed their seventh final win in nine campaigns.

And in the Monaghan decider, Jack McCarron impressed as Scotstown saw off Inniskeen by 0-17 to 0-14. The result saw Scotstown make amends for last year’s final defeat to Ballybay and secure their 8th title success since 2013. McCarron weighed in with 0-6 for the winners, while county players Rory Beggan, Shane Carey and Conor McCarthy all struck two points apiece.

Those results now make the picture clearer in the Ulster senior club championship:

Preliminary round:

Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh) v Kilcoo (Down)

Quarter-finals:

Derry champions v Erins Own (Antrim)

Gowna (Cavan) v Naomh Conaill (Donegal)

Tyrone champions v Crossmaglen Rangers (Armagh)

Preliminary round winners v Scotstown

Conor McCarthy celebrates after Scotstown's victory.

In Leinster, Ardee St Mary’s overcame Naomh Mairtín by 0-15 to 1-11 in the Louth senior football showpiece and there will be a replay required in Wicklow as Blessington and Rathnew drew 1-9 apiece.



Coolera-Strandhill lifted the Sligo senior football crown, victors by 0-11 to 0-8 against St Molaise Gaels. County star Niall Murphy notched 0-5 as the winners ended an 18-year wait for silverware.



Finally, Portaferry were crowned Down hurling champions, defeating Ballycran by 0-20 to 0-16.