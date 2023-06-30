Donegal upheaval continues as they invite applications for senior manager

DONEGAL ARE ON the lookout for their third senior football manager in the space of 10 months after they invited expressions of interest from potential candidates.

The county board have set a closing date of 5pm on Friday, 21 July, following the departure of Aidan O’Rourke.

He left his post in the aftermath of the All-Ireland championship defeat to Tyrone, a 1-18 to 0-13 loss in MacCumhaill Park.

O’Rourke only took charge at the end of March when Paddy Carr stepped away having been given the job in October.

Andrew Paton / INPHO Aidan O'Rourke left the role after losing to Tyrone. Andrew Paton / INPHO / INPHO

Donegal GAA chairman Fergus McGee admitted earlier this week that the position needed to be filled as a matter of urgency.

“It is the most important task for the GAA in the county. Hopefully, we will have quality candidates to interview and after we receive applications, we will then put in place an interview panel,” he said.

“I would like that panel to be a five-person panel with a strong football pedigree and it would be my wish that one of the panel would be from outside the county.

“The matter will be up for discussion at our next Co Committee meeting, which is set for Monday, July 10th.”