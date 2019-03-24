Donegal secure promotion back to Division 1 with straightforward 13-point defeat of Kildare

Donegal 1-20

Kildare 0-10

Alan Foley reports from Ballyshannon

DONEGAL EASED THEIR way back into Division 1 of the Allianz League with a simple win over Kildare in Ballyshannon this afternoon.

Declan Bonner’s side used the elements to comfortably lead by 12 points at the break and even against the wind had enough to ensure a simple victory.

It means a Croke Park date for Donegal, against Meath this coming weekend, with Jamie Brennan scoring the only goal of the game.

At that stage though, it was merely formality with Donegal in complete control against a very poor Kildare. Brennan managed to finish off a nice move following an assist from Jason McGee.

Michael Murphy pictured in action for Donegal against Kildare. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Right from the off, Donegal were in charge. Niall O’Donnell scored two early points as the hosts ran into a 0-6 to 0-0 lead on just 11 minutes, with Oisin Gallen, Michael Murphy, Jason McGee and Hugh McFadden also on the mark.

Donegal will begin their defence on the Ulster SFC away to Fermanagh and welcomed Paddy McGrath back for the first time this year. Neil McGee came on in the latter stages to make his 173rd appearance for the county, thus equaling the record of fellow 2012 All-Ireland winner Colm McFadden.

Ryan McHugh and Daire O Baoill chipped in with scores as Donegal went in 0-13 to 0-1 ahead at the break. Neil Flynn had got Kildare’s first point on 24 minutes.

Fergal Conway holds off the challenge of Stephen McMenamin. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

With promotion all but assured even then, Donegal did the necessary in the second half. Brennan bagged a goal to keep their steady advantage and although the visitors did improve with Adam Tyrell scoring four points, Eoin Doyle’s black card for an off-the-ball incident didn’t help matters.

Chris Healy was denied a consolation goal by a fine save from Shaun Patton in the Donegal goal late on.

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Paddy McGrath, Brendan McCole, Stephen McMenamin; Daire Ó Baoill (0-1), Leo McLoone, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Hugh McFadden (0-1), Jason McGee (0-2); Niall O’Donnell (0-3), Ryan McHugh (0-3), Caolan McGonagle (0-1); Oisin Gallen (0-4), Michael Murphy (0-4, 2f, 1 ’45), Jamie Brennan (1-1).

Substitutes: Neil McGee for McCole (57), Eoin McHugh for Ó Baoill (61), Paul Brennan for Gallen (63), Frank McGlynn for McLoone (67), Caolan Ward for R.McHugh (68).

Kildare: Mark Donnellan; David Hyland, Mick O’Grady, Mark Hyland; Cian O’Donoghue (0-1), Eoin Doyle, Peter Kelly; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paddy Brophy (0-2, 1f), Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn (0-1f), Chris Healy, Jimmy Hyland (0-2).

Substitutes: Adam Tyrell (0-4, 1f) for Cribben (half-time), James Murray for Conway (48), Aaron Masterson for Flynn (53), Tony Archibald for Brophy (57), Mark Barrett for O’Donoghue (62).

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon).

