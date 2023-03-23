Advertisement
Philip Magowan/INPHO Donegal selector Paddy Bradley, head coach Aidan O'Rourke, and manager Paddy Carr at a Dr McKenna Cup game in January.
# Interim appointment
Aidan O’Rourke and Paddy Bradley to manage Donegal against Roscommon
The duo had acted as part of the management team under Paddy Carr, whose term in charge ended yesterday after just five months and six League games at the helm.
56 minutes ago

AIDAN O’ROURKE AND Paddy Bradley will manage the Donegal football team against Roscommon after the sudden resignation of Paddy Carr.

The duo had acted as part of the management team under Carr, whose term in charge ended yesterday after just five months and six League games at the helm.

The Donegal statement made no reference to any permanent appointment for Championship. 

Armagh All-Ireland-winner O’Rourke, a performance sport manager at Queen’s University Belfast, joined the Donegal set-up having previously been involved with Kildare, Down, Louth, and Armagh.

Former Derry All-Star Bradley was a selector in his first senior inter-county role, having managed his native county’s Under-20 side.

Donegal travel to Dr Hyde Park to face Roscommon on Sunday with relegation to Division 2 all but confirmed.

Since beating a weakened Kerry side on the opening day, they have lost four games and drawn with Galway, scoring only 1-64 across the campaign.

The bottom side’s Hail Mary shot at survival requires a win against Roscommon, Monaghan to draw with Mayo, and Armagh to lose to Tyrone with a 30-point swing in scoring difference.

