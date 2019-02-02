This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
0-5 for Thompson and McGonagle nets as Donegal come from behind to beat Meath

Elsewhere today Carlow and Westmeath drew while Louth defeated Laois.

By Alan Foley Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 9:31 PM
Ciaran Thompson shot 0-5 for Donegal tonight.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ciaran Thompson shot 0-5 for Donegal tonight.
Ciaran Thompson shot 0-5 for Donegal tonight.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Donegal 1-13
Meath 0-14

Alan Foley reports from Ballybofey

DONEGAL TURNED THINGS on their head to take the points against Meath with a bulldozing last 11 minutes at MacCumhaill Park in tonight’s Division 2 league tie.

The side managed by Declan Bonner might still be missing a host of more experienced players and the Gaoth Dobhair contingent ahead of their All-Ireland Club SFC against Corofin, but those on show tonight were far from their best for the first hour.

Meath were a point in front, 0-8 to 0-7, at half-time and from there seemed to be going from strength to strength. Daire Campion scored on 54 minutes to put the visitors within touching distance of the win at 0-14 to 0-10 up.

But then they stopped.

Donegal managed to muscle out a 0-16 to 0-13 win in Ennis last weekend and although still a little wet behind the ears as a panel, had enough wherewithal about them to come through.

Caolan McGonagle’s goal wasn’t a thing of beauty, with the ball trickling past Andrew Colgan in the Meath goal on 59 minutes following a diagonal ball from Eoghan ‘Ban’Gallagher. It did, though, get Donegal on the road and on a freezing night in the north-west it brought some life to the crowd.

From then on, it was almost all one-way traffic. Ciaran Thompson, with his fifth point levelled it at 1-11 to 0-14, before Donegal kicked three decent chances wide. On the timer, it slipped from black to red.

Donegal were not going to be undone. Eoin McHugh, a second half substitute, kicked them ahead in the second of what evolved into eight minutes of injury time and to finish it off, Jamie Brennan gave the scoreboard a look of much more comfort that had in fact been the case.

With Meath just one down, before Brennan’s clincher, Thomas O’Reilly missed a simple effort to tie it up. Andy McEntee must’ve been wondering whether the gods contriving against his troops.

Meath looked good for the most part. Ethan Devine’s score to put them one up at half-time was the least they deserved. Wing-backs Niall Kane and James McEntee were impressing in their forages up the field and Campion, O’Reilly and Michael Newman were strong inside.

As the second half took shape, it seemed as though the result was taking shape too. The lead of one became two, became three, became four. Bryan Menton and Shane McEntee, the centre-field partnership, both scored.

Sixteen minutes remained. That passed, as did eight minutes injury time and Meath didn’t add to their total and Donegal took full advantage.

Scorers for Donegal: Ciaran Thompson 0-5 (0-2f), Niall O’Donnell 0-3 (0-2f), Caolan McGonagle 1-0, Jamie Brennan 0-2, Michael Langan, Martin O’Reilly (1m), Eoin McHugh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Meath: Daire Campion, Michael Newman (2f) 0-3 each, James McEntee, Shane McEntee, Niall Kane 0-2 each, Ethan Devine, Brian Menton 0-1 each.

Donegal

Mark Anthony McGinley; Conor Morrison, Brendan McCole, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Caolan Ward, Eamonn Doherty, Ryan McHugh; Hugh McFadden, Michael Langan; Niall O’Donnell, Ciaran Thompson, Caolan McGonagle; Martin O’Reilly, Martin McElhinney, Jamie Brennan.

Subs: Leo McLoone for Langan (half-time), Jason McGee for McElhinney (45), Stephen McMenamin for O’Reilly (45), Eoin McHugh for Doherty (67), Paul Brennan for O’Donnell (75).

Meath

Andrew Colgan; Seamus Lavin, Conor McGill, Ronan Ryan; James McEntee, Donal Keogan, Niall Kane; Bryan Menton, Shane McEntee; Ethan Devine, Ben Brennan, Bryan McMahon; Darragh Campion, Mickey Newman, Thomas O’Reilly.

Subs: Cillian O’Sullivan for Brennan (half-time), Graham Reilly for Devine (47), James Conlon for Bryan McMahon (55), Jason Scully for Campion (67), Michael Burke for Newman (72)

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)

******************************

Carlow 2-7 Westmeath 1-10

A 60th minute Ronan O’Toole point for Westmeath transpired to be the levelling score that saved the home side this afternoon in Mullingar as they grabbed a draw against Carlow.
O’Toole’s score was Westmeath’s fourth on the bounce and helped them draw level after Brendan Murphy had notched Carlow’s second goal of the day. Their first goal arrived courtesy of Darragh Foley in the opening half as they went in front 1-6 to 1-4 at the break with Finbarr Coyne raising the green flag for Westmeath.
Both sides had claimed opening day victories last Sunday afternoon, Carlow at home to Sligo and Westmeath away to Offaly, but they had to be satisfied with a share of the spoils 
Louth 3-8 Laois 1-9
Louth won the opener at Croke Park by five points against Laois with a trio of early goals paving the way for them. Ryan Burns netted twice and finished with 2-3 to his name while Conor Early also raised a green flag.
Louth went ahead 3-4 to 1-6 at the break with Ross Munnelly, who scored 1-6 overall, grabbing the goal for Laois. That early dominance helped Louth run out five-point victors.

