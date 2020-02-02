Murphy top scorer as Donegal bag 3 goals to pile more league misery on Meath

Donegal 3-8

Meath 0-7

Paul Keane reports from Páirc Tailteann

HAVING BEEN SUCKERED by a late Mayo goal in Round 1, Donegal made no mistake at the second attempt and cruised to a 10-point Allianz football league Division 1 win in Navan.

Goals from Odhran McFadden Ferry, Michael Murphy, who top scored with 1-2, and the excellent Michael Langan eased Donegal to another big win over Meath.

The teams met twice last year in Division 2 and again in the Super 8s with Donegal winning on all three occasions.

They piled more misery on the Royals this time with the hosts hoping for a landmark win in their first home game in the top flight since 2006.

Meath hinted initially that they might pull it off, leading 0-4 to 0-1 after 24 minutes, but in line with the trend of last year’s games against Donegal, they were eventually overwhelmed.

Veteran goalkeeper Marcus Brennan lined out for Meath and saved a 16th minute penalty from Murphy though McFadden Ferry eventually hit the net for Donegal in the 25th minute.

Murphy got another chance from the spot two minutes before the break and made no mistake this time, blasting to the same bottom left corner and sending Brennan the wrong way.

That left Donegal, who conceded a 78th minute equalising goal against Mayo last weekend, 2-2 to 0-4 up at half-time and Langan palmed in their third goal in the 39th minute.

It was the best goal of the three as the excellent Ryan McHugh got free down the left with a wonderful dummy and played the ball across to the onrushing Langan who palmed in.

Donegal scored 2-1 in the period that Meath were down to 14 men following Conor McGill’s sin-binning for a foul on Jamie Brennan which led to the penalty that Murphy converted.

Back to back Ulster champions Donegal were at their ease in the closing quarter and tagged on points from Hugh McFadden, Brennan, sub Niall O’Donnell and Murphy to win with plenty to spare.

Scorers for Donegal: Michael Murphy 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), Michael Langan 1-1, Odhran McFadden Ferry 1-0, Jamie Brennan 0-2, Ciaran Thompson 0-1 (0-1f), Hugh McFadden 0-1, Niall O’Donnell 0-1.

Scorers for Meath: Thomas O’Reilly 0-3, Cillian O’Sullivan 0-2 (0-2f), Bryan McMahon 0-1 (0-1f), David Toner 0-1.

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (Naomh Adhamhain)

4. Eoin Ban Gallagher (Na Cealla Beaga)

3. Neil McGee (Gaoth Dobhair)

5. Odhran McFadden Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair)

2. Caolan Ward (Naomh Adhamhain)

6. Conor O’Donnell (Naomh Adhamhain)

18. Eoin McHugh (Cill Chartha)

8. Hugh McFadden (Na Cealla Bega)

9. Michael Langan (Naomh Micheal)

7. Paul Brennan (Realt na Mara, Bundoran)

11. Ryan McHugh (Cill Chartha)

13. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill)

15. Peadar Mogan (Naomh Naille)

14. Michael Murphy (Gleann Tsuili, Captain)

12. Jamie Brennan (Realt na Mara, Bundoran)

Subs

25. Andrew McClean (Cill Chartha) for E McHugh (50)

17. Niall O’Donnell (Naomh Adhamhain) for Mogan (55)

23. Brendan McCole (Naomh Naille) for McFadden Ferry (55)

19. Jeaic McKelvey (Naomh Conaill) for McFadden (67)

26. Ciaran Diver (Bun an Phobaill) for P Brennan (71)

Meath

16. Marcus Brennan (Navan O’Mahonys)

2. Robin Clarke (Duleek Bellewstown)

3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)

4. David Toner (Curraha)

5. James McEntee (Curraha)

9. Brian Conlon (Simonstown Gaels)

7. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny, Joint Captain)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne, Joint Captain)

24. Ronan Jones (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

20. Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin)

11. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)

12. Eamon Wallace (Ratoath)

13. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)

14. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones)

15. Joey Wallace (Ratoath)

Subs

10. Ben Brennan (St Colmcille’s) for Costello (h/t)

22. Ethan Devine (Na Fianna) for E Wallace (48)

6. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill) for B Conlon (55)

21. Sean Tobin (Simonstown Gaels) for J Wallace (62)

23. James Conlon (St Colmcille’s) for McMahon (62)

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)