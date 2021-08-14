Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 14 August 2021
Penalty shootout decides Donegal football final, Offaly and Laois hurling winners crowned

Naomh Conaill defeated Kilcar in the 2020 Donegal senior decider.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Aug 2021, 11:05 PM
46 minutes ago 1,767 Views 0 Comments
Naomh Conaill's Ciaran Thompson.
NAOMH CONAILL WON the long-awaited Donegal senior football final tonight after a penalty shootout against Kilcar.

It finished 4-2 in favour of Naomh Conaill after the shootout as they were crowned 2020 champions, a month before the 2021 competition begins.

Ciaran Thompson scored the winner for the Glenties club after the game had finished in a draw, 2-7 to 0-13. Naomh Conaill goalkeeper Stephen McGrath saving penalties from the McHugh brothers Ryan and Mark in the shootout.

Thompson hit 1-5 overall for Naomh Conaill while Kevin McGettigan scored 1-1. Patrick McBrearty finished with 0-8 to his credit for Kilcar. The title is Naomh Conaill’s fifth in total, all coming since 2005 and they have now won three of the last six championships.

Elsewhere tonight in Leinster, there were 2020 hurling titles handed out with St Rynagh’s winning the Offaly senior final by 1-19 to 1-13 against Kilcormac-Killoughey, retaining the crown they lifted in 2019.

Clough-Ballacolla triumphed in the Laois senior decider by 1-22 to 1-17 against Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton, to win their first final since 2015.

Results

Donegal SFC final

  • Naomh Conaill 2-7 Kilcar 0-13 – Naomh Conaill win 4-2 on penalties.

Laois SHC final

  • Clough Ballacolla 1-22 Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton 1-17

Offaly SHC final

  • St Rynagh’s 1-19 Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-13

The42 Team

