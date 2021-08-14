Penalty shootout decides Donegal football final, Offaly and Laois hurling winners crowned

NAOMH CONAILL WON the long-awaited Donegal senior football final tonight after a penalty shootout against Kilcar.

It finished 4-2 in favour of Naomh Conaill after the shootout as they were crowned 2020 champions, a month before the 2021 competition begins.

Ciaran Thompson scored the winner for the Glenties club after the game had finished in a draw, 2-7 to 0-13. Naomh Conaill goalkeeper Stephen McGrath saving penalties from the McHugh brothers Ryan and Mark in the shootout.

Thompson hit 1-5 overall for Naomh Conaill while Kevin McGettigan scored 1-1. Patrick McBrearty finished with 0-8 to his credit for Kilcar. The title is Naomh Conaill’s fifth in total, all coming since 2005 and they have now won three of the last six championships.

Elsewhere tonight in Leinster, there were 2020 hurling titles handed out with St Rynagh’s winning the Offaly senior final by 1-19 to 1-13 against Kilcormac-Killoughey, retaining the crown they lifted in 2019.

Clough-Ballacolla triumphed in the Laois senior decider by 1-22 to 1-17 against Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton, to win their first final since 2015.

Results

Donegal SFC final

Naomh Conaill 2-7 Kilcar 0-13 – Naomh Conaill win 4-2 on penalties.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Laois SHC final

Clough Ballacolla 1-22 Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton 1-17

Offaly SHC final