Tyrone tear up Donegal's season with emphatic win in Ballybofey

Tyrone 1-18

Donegal 0-13

TYRONE MADE IT to the All-Ireland quarter-finals after a one-sided win over Ballybofey over Donegal.

A goal from Ruairí Canavan in his first start got the Red Hands off to a lively start, and playing with the wind they ran in at half time five points to the good.

Donegal struggled after the break to maintain the same levels of fitness and physicality around the middle eight area, which hampered their ability to get Oisin Gallen and Patrick McBrearty into shooting positions.

Donegal had a late goal disallowed from a ’45′, for a square ball infringement, but Tyrone were the better side in all sectors, with a game decorated by the quick-thinking and daring of Darragh Canavan.

More to follow…